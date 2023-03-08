 Skip to main content
Second farm family from Calhoun County wins national distinction

Hegeman

Jon and Amy Hegeman are winners of the National Outstanding Young Farm Family competition. Jon oversees 42 employees and stays busy throughout the year. Amy runs the household and operates an equine business of raising quarter horses. Also, she gives horseback riding lessons.

 Courtesy photo

Calhoun County now boasts a second farm family who’s won a national award for their agricultural acumen.

As announced in late February, the newest winner of the National Outstanding Young Farm Family is Jon and Amy Hegeman, and their daughter and son, of White Plains.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 