Second farm family from Calhoun County wins national distinction

Calhoun County now boasts a second farm family who’s won a national award for their agricultural acumen.
As announced in late February, the newest winner of the National Outstanding Young Farm Family is Jon and Amy Hegeman, and their daughter and son, of White Plains.
The Hegemans raise plants for distribution to mostly big-box stores. It is possible that anyone who has purchased a plant from Lowe’s or Home Depot, among other stores, owns a plant raised on the Hegemans’ farm.
In January, Alexandria’s Daniel and Carla Trantham, and their five children, were named as the Top Young Farm Family by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Tranthams raise cattle and raise and distribute grain for feed.
The Hegemans’ award came from several sponsors and supporters — the John Deere Manufacturing Company, which sponsors the event, and the Outstanding Farmers of America, which administers the program. The award is also sponsored by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents; the agents’ National Association of Conservation Districts has been naming an exemplary farm family since 1955.
“I was shocked when they called our names,” Jon Hegeman said after returning to the couple’s home in White Plains from Appleton, Wis., where the awards congress was held.
“We do greenhouse farming, but we were competing against row croppers, and farmers of poultry, vegetables and grain. When we reach this level of receiving a farm family award, we are all good.”
Hegeman said his job is to raise healthy plants and to load and transport them to greenhouses owned by corporate stores. There, his product, which he calls Accent Plants, are mixed with the plants of other greenhouses so each store has a variety. Some of the plants they raise are Dracaena Spike, English ivy, the polka dot plant, ornamental asparagus plants, Boston ferns, spider plants, purple heart and pothos. The Hegemans employ 42 people to
“We have sent about 300,000 plants out so far this year,” he said. “By the end of the year, we will have sent out five million plants.”
The Hegemans’ two children are Ella Kate, 11, and Jon Henry, age three.
“We lived on the farm for years, but we live a mile down the road now,” Hegeman said.
No monetary award has come forth yet for the Hegemans, but he is expecting an award from John Deere Company and the opportunity to travel to represent the National Outstanding Young Farmers at future agricultural events.
Executive director Scott Hawbaker of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents said the organization is proud, along with its partners, to sponsor the young farmers program.
“This is a great award which allows us to honor top farmers from throughout the country,” Hawbaker said. “Our extension agents have the fortunate opportunity to work with these families on a daily basis, and anytime we see someone who is deserving of the award, it is our honor to nominate them.”
