Saturday opens renewed push to buy Christmas gifts locally

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become traditionally known as “Shop Local Day” when consumers are encouraged to spend holiday buying bucks in the stores downtown instead of out of town or online.
While the focus remains, the day and the idea has expanded.
Saturday begins the “Shop Small Season,” a recognition of both the importance and convenience of patronizing the wide variety of small businesses during the time when shoppers are more likely to be spending money.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a financial dent to many small businesses last year. But, paraphrasing Mark Twain, the rumors of their demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated.
“Our local Main Streets and business centers are seeing renewed activity,” U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas said in a press release. “On Saturday and throughout the holiday season, let’s patronize our small shops, restaurants, theaters, entertainment centers, and more to help support their recovery.”
The benefits
“Marking an entire season this year celebrating the efforts and offerings of small businesses is better than just one day,” said Linda Hearn, Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center executive director. “As we talk about shopping small, we always say the money stays in town. For every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stay in the community.”
“Who better to do business with than the people who live and work here in our own backyard,” Hearn added. “These are friends and neighbors who won’t let supply chain problems hinder their ability to serve their customers.”
Hearn also noted the many categories in which thriving and growing small businesses have historically served the community as a whole including supporting local sports teams and PTAs; adding to the local employment numbers; sponsoring community events; giving to nonprofits and charities; moving into larger locations which helps landlords who have not been able to rent a space; and paying additional tax dollars that help fund local needs like police, fire and infrastructure.
She said successful small businesses also add to the local economy by expanding into new product lines and services as well as “paying employees more or being able to offer better benefits and employee perks.”
‘It is very strong’
Although the national perspective of how COVID-19 hit the small business community nationwide appears bleak, the person who directs a staff focused on helping small businesses get started sees a different picture locally.
Ken Grissom is the director of the Jacksonville State Small Business Development Center, and he says the numbers tell him the local small business market is booming.
“The status of small business here is very encouraging,” Grissom said. “We are seeing a lot of new business starts and we are seeing a lot of positive trends. If I had to classify the status of small businesses here right now, I would say it is very strong.”
Grissom said the formula has included a combination of those small businesses who have successfully navigated through the pandemic and those created as new market and service areas needs were revealed.
“Those who have survived seem to be even stronger than before,” he said. “The reason they were able to survive is they were properly positioned and weren’t just hanging on. The pandemic wiped out those who didn’t have a solid foundation.”
Grissom expressed pride in the SBC’s role in being “the front line” helping small businesses secure funding to help small businesses survive during the last year.
“There have been new business models born out of all this,” he said. “The pandemic created a lot of innovation and creativity. People that had possibly been considering going into business, all of a sudden, made the decision – in some cases perhaps out of personal necessity – decided to do it. I don’t think anyone saw the amount of interest in opening a small business as high as it was.”
The SBC is also the front line in helping new small businesses get the support, both financial and advisory, to start up with the solid foundation Grissom described.
He said the SBA had a goal to create 25 new businesses last year, “and we were safely able to hit that goal with 26 verified and two more that were verified just after Oct. 1.”
“And, we haven’t taken our foot off the pedal,” Grissom added.
During the last year, the SBC acquired more than $2.7 million in local loans and equity to aid small businesses. Another $2.9 million of loans and equity from outside sources were acquired by the JSU team to help small businesses in the area.
Grissom said the JSU Small Business Development Center provides its services for free, and areas of confidentiality are maintained throughout the process whether it be to start a new business or help existing businesses grow.
“What motivates us is at the end of the day, you lay your head on the pillow and you think about all of the opportunities you had to help people,” Grissom said. “And, you are able to do this at no cost to these people.”
The view from Main Street
Jan Evans has enjoyed a front row seat to small business as she has manned the counter at Cotton Antique Store on Main Street in Oxford for the past 14 years.
“Last year wasn’t as good as it has been,” Evans said, noting the store is now open only Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“But, that seems to have improved our business,” she said. “I do think things are better now. We seem to be getting more foot traffic. On Saturday, I was covered up.
Evans says people seem to enjoy being able to reach out and touch the items they are interested in, as well as the human interaction.
“You want to go to a store where they appreciate you being there,” she said. “They want to know you are interested and want to help.”
Evans said when people come in and can’t find what they are looking for, she picks up the phone and calls other area stores in search of what the customer is wanting.
“The other stores do the same with us,” she said.
The Oxford store also plays hosts to others who want to set up a booth and sell their wares, in essence making the store house several businesses at one time.
“We help them set up and watch their booths when they aren’t here,” she explained.
Evans said the store has even been visited by celebrities when they perform at Oxford Performing Arts Center.
The retired nurse has some experience in dealing with people and bemoans the lack of individual, personal service she says is a curse on the big box stores.
“The bigger stores just don’t know how to treat people,” she said. “You have to give service.
“I think small businesses will always survive,” Evans said. “People still like to get out and interact with other people. Small businesses are real family members of the community.”