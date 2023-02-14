Safe Place Drop-In Center cuts ribbon for visitors, clients

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Love was in the air Valentine’s Day during the grand opening of The Safe Place Drop-In Center located at 105 West 15th Street in Anniston.
Lori Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit Right Place, welcomed more than 50 people to the Safe Place, set up to offer creature comforts — such as computers, clothing, arts, crafts, wifi and a library — to people in need.
“The Safe Place was designed in this room as a layout to give people comfort and a little piece of home. We’re welcoming people everyday who are struggling with homelessness,” Floyd said.
“It’s just a place to be, otherwise they’re outside in the hot or the cold or wherever they may be, we wanted this room to be warm and welcome,” she said.
Floyd said staff at The Safe Place helps clients fill out food stamp applications and prepare job resumes.
“We’ve done everything we can to get them back into society and feel welcome in their community,” she said.
Following a ribbon cutting, a Valentine’s party was held for the regular clients who patronize The Safe Place, which opened about five weeks ago. Each client had a personalized decorated bag filled with goodies, while a large table held colorful Valentine’s confections. Some clients busied themselves making Valentine’s crafts and cards.
Floyd told the crowd that an adjoining room named the Care Closet offers clients clothes, shoes and hygiene products. Floyd urged people to donate gently used clothes and shoes for the Care Closet.
The dignitaries’ guest list for the event included Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, Councilwoman Millie Harris, Councilwoman Ciara Smith, Calhoun County Commissioner Terry Howell, Shae Miller representing Congressman Mike Rogers, and Robert Houston, president of the Anniston Board of Education.
Floyd said she has always wanted to create something like The Safe Place.
“I finally decided that this would be the year that we did it and it has been exactly what I wanted it to be,” Floyd said, “I’ve gotten response from the clients that are coming in talking about how they feel at home how they feel welcome how they’re really enjoying having a place to be so it has been what I needed it to be.”
Floyd said that everyone is welcome and although the room is not a daycare, children are also welcome with a parent.
Draper said that homelessness is a complex issue.
“It takes nonprofits like this to really address the problem, partnerships with governments and other nonprofits,” he said.
“It’s really good for people in the community to have a place to go and this is really doing the Lord’s work here and I’m proud for everybody here at the Right Place for doing what they do, this is another example where it takes all of us working together to address the issues we face,” he said.
* * *
The Safe Place is open Monday - Thursday from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Floyd said The Safe Place, which so far has served about 26 people each day since it opened, is funded through donations and people wishing to donate can call The Right Place at 256-238-6231.
“We’re always looking for donations,” she said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.