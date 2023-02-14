 Skip to main content
Comfort for the homeless

Safe Place Drop-In Center cuts ribbon for visitors, clients

Lori Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit Right Place, welcomed more than 50 people to the Safe Place, set up to offer creature comforts — such as computers, clothing, arts, crafts, wifi and a library — to people in need.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Love was in the air Valentine’s Day during the grand opening of The Safe Place Drop-In Center located at 105 West 15th Street in Anniston.

Lori Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit Right Place, welcomed more than 50 people to the Safe Place, set up to offer creature comforts — such as computers, clothing, arts, crafts, wifi and a library — to people in need.

An adjoining room named the Care Closet offers clients clothes, shoes and hygiene products.
FROM LEFT: Hannah Downing, chair of The Right Place board; Jackson Hodges, public relations director for the city of Anniston; Terry Howell, Calhoun County Commissioner and Anniston Mayor Jack Draper.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.