Rosy labor numbers for Alabama in February, but bloom seems certain to fade

Alabama’s unemployment rate remained a record-low 2.7 percent in February. But few are likely to celebrate that news, as March’s numbers, to be released next month, should show the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the economy.
February’s numbers, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, may be long remembered as the benchmark against which an expected virus-fueled recession is measured. An estimated 2.18 million people were working in the state, with about 60,000 others considered unemployed in the seasonally adjusted figures.
In Calhoun and Talladega counties, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent. In Calhoun County, an estimated 44,603 people held jobs in February; just 1,504 were unemployed, down from more than 2,000 in February 2019. Talladega County’s employed workforce was 34,192, and 1,188 were unemployed.
Other local counties had even better unemployment rates: St. Clair stood at 2.4 percent, and Cleburne at 2.7 percent.
In a preview of what’s to come in March, the Labor Department said Thursday that nearly 10,000 newly jobless Alabamians had filed for unemployment assistance in the week ended March 21.