Ron’s Goode BBQ opening set for Feb. 2 open

ALEXANDRIA — Dalton “Cutter” Goode and Wayne Goode, owners of Cutter’s Pizzeria in Alexandria and Oxford, announced their plans to open their third local small business.
Ron’s Goode BBQ will be in the same location as the original Ron's BBQ off of Alabama 144 in Alexandria which was in business from 2000 to 2010.
Dalton and Wayne will be working with Ron Dover of Ohatchee, the former Ron’s owner, to keep the authenticity of the original restaurant and some of the same dishes.
The menu will feature locally famous options from the original Ron’s restaurant plus a host of new options and is set to open Feb. 2.
“When my boys were small, Ron’s BBQ was our spot to get fifty wings to share around the kitchen table. It was a place you could walk into any time to find your friends, family, and neighbors and feel welcomed,” said Wayne. “I want us to bring that back to our community. I believe we can bring the same kind of memories to families in our area.”
“Cutter” said he was “excited and thankful” for the opportunity to be part of “bringing back something that was so beneficial and meaningful to our community for so long.”
“I’ve been astonished by the outpouring of support for this project and we are working hard to live up to everyone’s expectations,” Dalton said.
Wayne and Dalton Goode are a father and son that branched into their first family business, Cutter’s Pizzeria of Alexandria, together in 2019, six months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They then opened their second business, Cutter’s Pizzeria of Oxford, on U.S. 78. Now employing a team of 18 people, Cutter’s Pizzeria is a popular spot for pizza, wings, pasta, salads and lunch combo deals.
“I’m excited to reopen with the team that we are building and ready to serve the community that I love hot and delicious food once again,” Dover said.
Ron’s Goode BBQ plans to have a pick-up window, online ordering, curbside pick-up, dine in, and offer beer as well as adding an outdoor patio in the back.
The group said they want to keep everything about this new restaurant locally focused.
“We have so much history here that many people don’t even know about,” Dalton said. “We want our customers to come in and see the inspiring history of our Calhoun County community.”
The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2nd. The community is invited to come out and try Ron’s that morning.
Ron’s Goode BBQ plans to be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. until staffing allows for the expansion of business hours.
