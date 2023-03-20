 Skip to main content
RMC to host hiring event Wednesday

RMC Health System will be hosting its first ever system wide hiring event on Wednesday, March 22 at the Tyler Center located at 731 Leighton Avenue.

Doors will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in an effort to meet all working schedules.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.