RMC to host hiring event Wednesday

RMC Health System will be hosting its first ever system wide hiring event on Wednesday, March 22 at the Tyler Center located at 731 Leighton Avenue.
Doors will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. in an effort to meet all working schedules.
There will be prizes, food, raffles, and giveaways for participants from the time they walk through the doors to the moment they ring the hiring bell.
Job seekers should bring their resume and be ready for on the spot interviews and job offers. When participants enter, they will be directed to speak with hiring managers from different departments and then asked to fill out a one-page application form prior to their interview. From that point, human resources will be there to help determine if and where applicants fit best within team RMC.
RMC released a press release announcing the event stating, “With pay increases across the board, flexible work schedules, our pending affiliation with UAB, and more, there’s never been a better time to join our team.”
“We’ve heard you, and we’re raising rates system wide!” says Louis Bass, CEO. “We are working hard to bring you back home to RMC, because we have a place for you.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.