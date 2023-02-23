RMC thanks Anniston council for UAB-affiliation support resolution

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
RMC President and CEO Louis Bass speaks on March 18, 2020. Bass issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Anniston City Council for formalizing its support for RMC’s proposed affiliation with UAB Health System by way of a resolution adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Louis Bass, president and CEO of Regional Medical Center, issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Anniston City Council for formalizing its support for RMC’s proposed affiliation with UAB Health System by way of a resolution adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and Leadership Team signed a non-binding letter of intent for RMC to become an affiliate of the UAB Health System earlier this month.
“We are grateful for the council’s support of our efforts to deepen our relationship with the UAB Health System,” Bass said in his statement. “After a thorough partnership exploration process, it was clear to us that the UAB Health System is the right fit for our community. We couldn’t be more excited that the council agrees and has made a public endorsement as we enter the next phase of this process.”
The resolution acknowledges the integral role RMC plays in meeting the health care needs of northeast Alabama and underscores the UAB Health System’s reputation for providing outstanding care, stating that the UAB Health System is “an ideal partner for RMC to protect, grow, and enhance its health system and the health care services provided to the community.”
The statement from RMC said both organizations remain “in a period of due diligence to fully determine the details of a final agreement.”
“Pending further approvals, including from the Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston Board of Directors and the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, along with a standard regulatory review, the organizations expect to finalize an agreement later this summer,” the statement said.
“From growing service lines to specialty physician recruitment efforts, this affiliation will strengthen our ability to provide excellent clinical care close to home,” said Bass. “We look forward to further collaboration with the City Council as we continue to move through this process. We are grateful for their support as we work together to serve our community.”
Bass reminded the public that a new website, RMCForward.org, has been established for the RMC board and leadership team to provide the latest news and updates on the affiliation process.