RMC thanks Anniston council for UAB-affiliation support resolution

Louis Bass, president and CEO of Regional Medical Center, issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Anniston City Council for formalizing its support for RMC’s proposed affiliation with UAB Health System by way of a resolution adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and Leadership Team signed a non-binding letter of intent for RMC to become an affiliate of the UAB Health System earlier this month.

RMC President and CEO Louis Bass speaks on March 18, 2020. Bass issued a statement Wednesday thanking the Anniston City Council for formalizing its support for RMC’s proposed affiliation with UAB Health System by way of a resolution adopted at Tuesday’s council meeting.

