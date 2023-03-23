RMC’s job fair unique way to find employees

The lobby of RMC’s Tyler Center had no appearances of a serious business Thursday morning. It had more the atmosphere and colors of a carnival or a fair.
It was in fact a job fair, as festive as any other fair, and made the serious business at hand fun. Food and prizes were available, but so were 100-plus jobs sitting vacant within the RMC system.
Although the final numbers are not yet available, the opening hours suggested a very successful day was ahead.
“Our goal was to hire 50,” said RMC President/CEO Louis Bass as the event entered its third hour. “At the rate it’s going, there may not be any positions left to fill.”
It was at that moment a bell rang signifying the 32nd person to be told by RMC’s Human Relations Department they were hired.
Having the newest employee ring the bell upon hearing the news of their hire was part of the festive spirit of the 15-hour long job fair designed by RMC staff members running from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
“I came by the doors at 5:45 this morning and people were already here filling out paperwork,” Bass said. “It has been a steady stream ever since.”
Those potential employees were able to sit and watch a video of RMC veterans describing their work and experience before being called to talk to department representatives and fill out the appropriate paperwork to apply for a position.
They were then provided with a place where they could wait to hear the news. When they got the thumbs up, they were led to the bell they could ring and get congratulatory cheers from those who had been both hired and were waiting to hear about their own future.
Bass said the number of positions are within the system’s budget, which was recently augmented with upgraded pay set to begin April 1.
He noted the potential of having a career at RMC.
“Our ER director came here at the age of 14 as part of the Volunteen program in the summertime when high school students come and spend time learning the workings of the hospital,” Bass said. “He went to JSU and joined us as a nurse and is now the nurse manager of the entire unit.”
Bass acknowledged the COVID pandemic took its toll on both hiring and retaining employees.
“That’s why the theme of this was ‘Building the Family Back and Bringing People Back Home,’” said Chief Nursing Officer Kandi Williams. “We want to have a hometown environment.”
Bass said it is both unique and important for patients to foster a homegrown staff “where you can see a familiar face at a time that can be the most comforting.”
“The staff members who have chosen to go somewhere else and do things — we wanted them back to help take care of their friends and neighbors and maybe make some new friends and neighbors,” Bass said.
RMC Foundation executive director Lagina Fillingim amplified Bass’ thoughts.
“We want to make sure our community has the opportunity to come and be a part of our RMC family,” Fillingim said. “The camaraderie that was shown putting this job fair together speaks a great deal about why people enjoy being a part of this family. I know this is a family at RMC and we care.”
