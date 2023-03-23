 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

RMC’s job fair unique way to find employees

RMC job fire

Applicants attend a RMC hiring fair on Wednesday at the Tyler Center in Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The lobby of RMC’s Tyler Center had no appearances of a serious business Thursday morning. It had more the atmosphere and colors of a carnival or a fair.

It was in fact a job fair, as festive as any other fair, and made the serious business at hand fun. Food and prizes were available, but so were 100-plus jobs sitting vacant within the RMC system.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.