RMC Health System and Core Clinical Partners teaming up to improve local emergency rooms

RMC Health System announced Monday a strategic partnership with Core Clinical Partners, an Atlanta-based physician services group specializing in emergency room services.

In a press release issued Monday morning, RMC says the collaboration “aims to elevate the quality of care, optimize patient outcomes and enhance staff support in our emergency departments.”

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.