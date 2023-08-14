RMC Health System and Core Clinical Partners teaming up to improve local emergency rooms

RMC Health System announced Monday a strategic partnership with Core Clinical Partners, an Atlanta-based physician services group specializing in emergency room services.
In a press release issued Monday morning, RMC says the collaboration “aims to elevate the quality of care, optimize patient outcomes and enhance staff support in our emergency departments.”
These departments “serve over 55,000 patients annually across RMC’s two hospital campuses,” according to the hospital.
According to its own company news release from July 21, Core Clinical’s services for RMC commenced Aug. 1. This partnership marks an expansion for Core into the state of Alabama, the company said, noting that the expansion will involve recruiting emergency physicians to the hospital.
The CEO of Core Clinical, Dr. Boykin Robinson, expressed enthusiasm for the venture.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with RMC Health System, a healthcare institution known for its dedication to superior patient care. Our shared commitment to partnership, combined with our expertise in emergency medicine, makes this a perfect match.”
RMC announced in the press release the objectives of the new partnership.
“Improved Patient Outcomes: By leveraging Core's expertise, we will enhance our ability to diagnose and treat critical conditions promptly. Core's physicians bring a wealth of experience in handling a wide range of emergency cases, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care during their most vulnerable moments.
“Enhanced Staff Support: Our healthcare staff plays a vital role in providing exceptional care. Through this partnership, we aim to prioritize the well-being of our medical teams, ensuring they have access to the necessary resources, training and support needed to excel in their roles. Together, we will foster a culture that values teamwork and professional growth.
“Streamlined Operations: By combining RMC's operational abilities with Core's specialized emergency medical services, we will work towards optimizing workflows, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall efficiency of our emergency departments. This will further contribute to improved patient experiences.”
“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Core,” said Louis Bass, CEO of RMC. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional emergency medical services.”
According to its website, Core Clinical Partners is a hospital-based physician services company founded on the principles of partnership, transparency, and clinical alignment. It has 35 health care delivery programs in 10 states and carries no long-term debt.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.