Report: Record-breaking amount of economic investments were made in Alabama in 2022

MONTGOMERY — As lawmakers continue to consider expanding economic incentives this year, a report released Thursday shows a record-breaking amount of economic investments were made in Alabama in 2022.

Compiled by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the report found that economic development activity generated $10.1 billion in new capital investment in 2022, beating out the previous annual record of 2018’s $8.7 billion by a significant margin.