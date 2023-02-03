 Skip to main content
Report: Alabama hospitals lost $1.5B during pandemic

Fifty percent of Alabama hospitals are operating in the red, despite recent federal COVID-19 relief funds, a new report says.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alabama’s hospitals have lost $1.5 billion dollars, money they couldn’t afford to lose,” said Erik Swanson of Kaufman Hall, a health care consulting company that did the report for the Alabama Hospital Association.