Renovations at the Quintard Mall are slated to begin Saturday, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft said, about two weeks after the city’s sale of the Sears building to Hull Property Group for $1.65 million.
“This means great things are to come for Oxford,” he said Tuesday in an interview before a City Council meeting. “They are going to make us lots of money and them too.”
Craft said the redesign includes making some of the businesses outdoor-facing and adding additional units for new stores.
The city bought the vacant Sears building in 2017 for $1.5 million to retain control over what type of business went into that portion of the mall. Sears closed its doors in July of 2016.
The sale of the Sears building leaves Dillard’s as the only parcel not owned by Hull.
Hull bought the mall late in 2017 for $6.7 million and announced its redevelopment plan in February of this year.
The redevelopment should have a $115 million impact for the city over 25 years, a consultant hired by the City of Oxford said earlier this year.
The company, based in Augusta, Ga., owns more than 30 malls across the country.
Like many malls across the country, the Quintard Mall has struggled to keep tenants as shoppers’ habits have changed. In Oxford, the mall’s retailers have faced increasing competition from new developments such as the Oxford Exchange, which opened in 2005.
Many spaces in the mall, once a bustling retail center, are currently vacant. The outline of a removed sign for a Goody’s store was still visible Tuesday above the dark and gated space.