Raphael Bostic has a hand on the steering wheel of the world's economy, and he came to Jacksonville on Tuesday to find out what local leaders think about the near future.
“Businesses are looking for workers, and they're not finding as many that have the skills that they need,” said Bostic, chief executive officer for the Atlanta Federal Reserve.
Bostic met behind closed doors at Pete Mathews Coliseum Tuesday with local mayors and business owners — many of the same people who discussed the local economy last week at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual forum.
He spent a few minutes of his visit answering questions for an Anniston Star reporter. Our questions Bostic's answers have been edited lightly for space and clarity.
What does the Federal Reserve do, exactly? And what's a regional reserve for?
The Federal Reserve is the U.S. central bank. In that regard, we're the banker for the banks, at a very, very high level. Banks need very short-term loans just to keep everything working on a day-to-day basis. We provide those — and because we do that, and we charge them interest for that, that sets the price or is a benchmark for all other interest rates in the economy ... That whole exercise is called monetary policy ...
And then we do a bunch of community and economic development, which is one of the reasons why we're here — to help communities better understand or do better at creating opportunities for people to be successful, to be employable, for businesses to operate and all those things.
So, the regional banks. There's a long standing debate in this country about whether there should be a central bank at all, and whether it should be in Washington or it should be more decentralized. The final answer we got — and this is all in "Hamilton" — the final answer was a blend. You have the board and you have 12 regional banks ... We're charged with really having our finger on the pulse of the economy in the 6th District. So we've come here to Jacksonville to get a sense of how the economy's working here ... There's been a lot of discussion today about the challenges of workforce development. Businesses are looking for workers, and they're not finding as many that have the skills that they need ...
What is your sense of where the economy is headed for the rest of 2019?
We have an outlook that suggests the economy's going to grow at about two-and-a-quarter to 2.5 percent. This is a solid amount of growth. Last year was a bit more than than, but there was a lot of stimulus in the economy. We had elevated government spending and we also had tax cuts ... Both of those stimulated the economy in a way that you would expect to lead to higher growth. A lot of that spending is starting to work its way through the economy, so there's not as much, an extra push in 2019 compared to 2018. As a result we're expecting the economy to slow. Now, in the long run, with no stimulus, our models would suggest the economy should grow in the 1.8 to 2.0 range. So two-and-a-quarter, 2.5 is still quite good. There's certainly not anything in our models that suggest that were going to see a recession.
What does this mean for interest rates in the coming year?
Well, we have a voice in this. In any vote, five of the votes are by regional bank presidents, so I had a vote in 2018. For me, I see one increase more for 2019. I'm not in a hurry to do that. If everything plays out in the way our models suggest they should, then one would be appropriate, but there's a lot of uncertainty in the world today, so I'm comfortable taking a wait-and-see attitude …
Have you seen any effects from the tariff situation with China, and do you expect effects if the current trade talks fail?
Tariffs are an extra cost to businesses, and we've heard from many businesses that the cost of the goods they use as inputs to production have gone up. Most businesses that I've talked to are going to absorb those costs and not pass them on to the final consumer. ... Businesses have told me ... that if the talks fail and the next round of tariffs go through, it would be difficult to not pass it on to consumers. I think there's a lot of uncertainty as to how consumers would react to that. Right now, that's all a what-if scenario.
It's possible that at the end of the month the U.K. will leave the E.U. in a no-deal Brexit. Will that have any effect that will be felt here?
Sure. The U.K. is large. The E.U. is large. They're important trading partners for us, but in the grand scheme of things I don't think it's going to have a large effect on U.S. GDP growth. Two-thirds of the U.S. economy is based on domestic consumption. Trade is important but it is not determinative for just about any of our industries ... We know that we export a lot of agricultural goods, and if trade becomes more difficult, they're going to hurt, but relative to the massive size of the U.S. economy, it all just winds up being decimal places.
It all depends on whether there's a deal or no deal. I was just in Ireland a couple of weeks ago, and a lot of people there seem to think there's going to be a deal. ... Most people there believe that some sort of deal is going to happen, and that human nature these days is that you've got to wait until the very brink of disaster before coming together. I don't know.