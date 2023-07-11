Public hearing set on petition to revoke a new restaurant’s business license

During a brief called Anniston City Council meeting Monday night a public hearing was set for July 24 on a petition to revoke a local restaurant’s business license due to numerous violations noted by the city.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks petitioned the council for a public hearing to consider a revocation of the business license issued to JMS, LLC, doing business as The Rooftop 801 located atop Commerce Towers.
The council voted unanimously to set the public hearing after Folks told the council of the restaurant’s violations:
— The use, sale, or dispensing of alcoholic beverages without a license.
— The “brown bagging” of alcoholic beverages.
— Occupancies in excess of the allowed occupancy code for the premises.
— Smoking of tobacco and marijuana within the premises.
— Violent offensive conduct including numerous assaults.
— The use and discharge of fireworks within the premises.
— The display of nudity within an establishment dealing in alcoholic beverages.
— Unreasonably loud, disturbing, unnecessary and excessive noise.
— The denial of entry and access by public safety, emergency medical personnel.
“It is in the public's best interest to revoke the taxpayer’s business license,” Folks said.
After Folks read his petition for the public hearing, Anniston Mayor Jack Draper read the resolution that sets the public hearing for the revocation of Rooftop 801’s business license.
Draper said the public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on July 24 in room “B” of the city meeting center for the purpose of determining whether there is substantial evidence to justify the revocation of the business license.
Draper said Folks, through the city attorney, will present evidence based on the city manager's position that the license should be revoked.
“The council will hear that evidence, the council will also hear evidence of the licensee if the licensee chooses to present such evidence. At that time, at that same public hearing the public may also speak to the issue of revocation,” Draper said.
There were several individuals from the restaurant in attendance at the council meeting Monday but none of them had any comment about the upcoming public hearing. Manual Santana was identified as the manager of the business by several people in attendance but he had no comment when asked.
Santana’s business in Jacksonville, Xhale Hookah Lounge, business license was revoked by the Jacksonville City Council last year for various violations including fire code violations, open bottle violations and illicit drugs and weapons.
None of the council members had any comment except for the mayor who said the council will vote on the revocation of the business license at the July 24 meeting.
The Rooftop 801 business was featured earlier this year in The Star when it opened its doors. At that time the business was waiting on its liquor license.
An online petition at MoveOn.org has over 600 signatures Monday night to keep the business open with favorable comments about the establishment such as, “Some of my best memories come from the rooftop,” and “The atmosphere is welcoming and the food is delectable. Very clean, safe environment with excellent customer service.”
