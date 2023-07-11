 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Public hearing set on petition to revoke a new restaurant’s business license

During a brief called Anniston City Council meeting Monday night a public hearing was set for July 24 on a petition to revoke a local restaurant’s business license due to numerous violations noted by the city. 

Anniston City Manager Steven Folks petitioned the council for a public hearing to consider a revocation of the business license issued to JMS, LLC, doing business as The Rooftop 801 located atop Commerce Towers. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.