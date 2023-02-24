 Skip to main content
Prison staffing struggles detailed in budget discussion

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections is making plans to contract with outside security staff to work within state prisons, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said Wednesday during a budget request presentation to state lawmakers.

The department has a shortage of about 688 security staff members and contracting outside help for jobs that don’t require contact with prisoners would free up more correctional staff for inmate supervision. It’s one of several efforts to increase and retain prison staff, Hamm said.