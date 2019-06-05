Just this week, Bill Wakefield has started feeling the effects of tariffs placed on goods from China.
“This is a new phenomenon,” Wakefield, owner of the Wakefield’s and Martin’s department stores, said. “I have been hearing about the tariffs for weeks but I hadn’t seen anything until the last five days.”
Wakefield said his stores have received more than 25 calls in the last week about increasing prices on orders they had already placed for clothing.
For more than a year, economists have warned that Americans — from farmers to big-box store shoppers — would eventually feel the impact of President Donald Trump’s threats of trade war with various other countries. So far, those local impacts, if they exist, have proven to be largely invisible to local residents.
That may be changing. Within the last week, Dollar General and Dollar Tree, two of the largest dollar store chains in the country, have also announced price increases in light of the tariffs.
Dollar General will raise prices later this year, and Dollar Tree is testing out stores that break from the company’s “everything’s $1” mold — but it’s unclear when or how any price increases might affect Calhoun County shoppers.
“We will do everything we can to minimize the impact of tariffs on our customers,” John Garratt, Dollar General’s chief financial officer, said in a call to shareholders last week, a transcript of which was later released to the press. “But even with these efforts, we believe our shoppers will be facing higher prices as 2019 progresses.”
In a similar call last week Dollar Tree officials announced they’ll no longer sell all items for $1, long the discount chain’s claim to fame. Dollar Tree will begin selling additional items that will cost between $2 and $5 in addition to its regular stock at some stores.
Ahmad Ijaz, executive director and director of economic forecasting for the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama, said tariffs always increase prices for the consumer, even if the products are made in the United States.
“Tariffs act as a tax for the consumer,” Ijaz said. “They are meant to protect domestic producers but it gives domestic producers the opportunity to raise their prices, so the consumers experience the biggest price increases.”
Wakefield said the price increases imposed by his suppliers came on fast.
“They called and told us the prices were increasing on already-placed orders,” he said. “The increases are almost penny-for-penny 25 percent.”
Wakefield said he’s worried about how consumers will take the increases.
“If a lady comes in and a sweater that used to be $40 is now $50, she may still buy the sweater or she may not want to spend that $50,” he said. “We just don’t know what the consumers are going to do. It really hit home for us.”
Wakefield said his stores are trying to figure out how to absorb some of the costs but will have to pass along some of the increase to consumers.
“Price increases are coming,” Wakefield said.
Wakefield’s and Martin’s have operated in Calhoun County for decades, and are among a relatively small number of locally owned retailers still in business here. Wal-Mart is now the main retailer in many local cities, with smaller dollar stores sprouting in many small towns since the 2008 recession. Dollar General now has nearly two dozen stores in Calhoun County.
Anniston shoppers interviewed this week said they were not surprised by the proposed increases at local dollar stores.
“There’s really nothing we can do about it,” Sally Bodner, 70, said of Dollar General’s decision to increase prices. “That’s retail for you. They are lucky they’re still in business at all.”
Some shoppers said they would have to look at overall pricing to decide whether to continue shopping at these stores.
“I probably wouldn’t keep shopping here if they raised prices 30 cents,” Lindsey Oliver, 33, said of Dollar General. “I would just go to Wal-Mart.”
Mark Terry, 62, said he shops around for the best prices at each store.
“They have to do what they have to do with the cost of living going up,” Terry said. “I’m lucky that we have enough stores that I can shop at different places for different things.”