Power bills, transparency at issue in election for Alabama’s Public Service Commission

Laura Casey believes that Alabama’s Public Service Commission, charged with regulating electricity rates for utility companies, simply isn’t doing that job.
“We have regulatory agencies in place, but they keep turning the other cheek,” said Casey, a Birmingham lawyer who is running as a Democrat for president of the commission. Incumbent PSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh says her run for re-election is part of a wider battle between Republicans and Democrats.
“I think the mission is to preserve our local conservative political values,” Cavanaugh said. “I am on the Trump team.”
On Nov. 3, voters will decide which woman will serve as head of the three-person PSC for the next four years. It’s perhaps the least-talked-about race on the 2020 ballot, which includes the presidential race and contests for a U.S. Senate seat and all the U.S. House seats in the state. It’s also a contest that could have an effect on the pocketbook of most Alabama voters.
Set up more than a century ago to regulate railroads, the PSC quickly expanded to regulate other monopolies in the state. The three-member board sets electricity rates for Alabama Power and Spire, the natural gas utility formerly known as Alagasco.
Some northern counties get their electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority, and municipal utilities and electrical power cooperatives still operate in come parts of the state, but the PSC’s votes affect utility bills for most Alabamians.
Critics have long argued that the commission, by its own design, doesn’t have much to do. Riven by conflict and lawsuits from utilities in the 1970s, the commission decades ago set up a system by which Alabama Power would be able to claim a pre-set rate of return on its investments. The utility can raise or lower its rates as long as the company falls within the allowable rate of return.
The commission can hold hearings to adjust that rate of return, though calls for extensive formal hearings have often generated backlash from a majority of the board. Casey is among the critics who say the board isn’t doing enough to keep Alabama’s electrical rates low.
“Basically we pay a billion dollars a year to Alabama Power in fun money,” Casey said.
Alabama Power’s allowed rate of return is about 13 percent, which Casey notes is higher than most states allow. Last year, according to the market analysis company S&P Global, regulators in Georgia approved a return of about 10 percent for one utility, while regulators in Louisiana allowed a 9 percent return for another.
How that translates into an individual customer’s power bill, however, can be complicated. Electrical companies typically pass their fuel costs on to their customers, which means rising or falling fuel costs can affect bills month to month, more than the rate charged by the utility.
Cavanaugh says environmental regulations are to blame for increases in fuel costs. Even though the PSC has little say in environmental regulation, Cavanaugh says the PSC can keep up local opposition to environmental restrictions.
“Let me just say: We are not California,” Cavanaugh said. “Their liberal policies have almost turned out the lights. We're not into AOC’s Green New Deal.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a freshman Democratic Congresswoman from New York. She won’t appear on Alabama ballots on Nov. 3, but has featured prominently in political ads for Alabama Republicans.
Cavanaugh is quick to note that Alabama Power is returning some money — about $25 for the average customer — to its clients this year to make up for fuel charges it expected but didn’t have to pay due to low fuel costs during the pandemic.
While the PSC doesn’t set environmental rules, the commission does occasionally have some say on where and how customers get their electricity. For instance, the commission allows Alabama Power to collect a “capacity-reservation charge” from customers who get part of their power from their own solar panels.
Casey was ejected from a PSC hearing about this issue in November 2019, after she began live-streaming the proceedings on her cell phone. She sued the commission over her ejection, arguing that it violated the state’s open meetings law. In September, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in favor of the PSC in that case.
Cavanaugh said Casey’s attempts to record were a distraction in what was meant to be a quasi-judicial hearing.
“As you can imagine, when you are trying to listen to testimony, it is difficult when someone tries to create a disturbance,” she said.
Casey said the incident is typical of an elected body that shares little information with its constituents.
“They’re so used to operating behind closed doors,” she said.