Potential operators of food trucks have rules to learn, follow

No customer needs to wonder if the food they buy from a food truck vendor is safe, according to Dani Reams, the Regional Extension Agent covering Calhoun and nearby counties regarding food safety.
That is why the Alabama regulates food sales, especially products containing dairy, meat and/or eggs. Reams teaches classes about the ins and outs of selling food, and her department issues ServSafe certificates, which affirm that food sellers have been informed about keeping consumers safe.
“Preparing to sell food products takes education, time and money,” Reams said. “The first way to begin learning how to prepare and sell food,” she said, “is to contact the Calhoun County Public Health Department. I know one man who spent thousands and thousands of dollars building a restaurant and could not open it because he had not learned about the necessary requirements and regulations.”
The deputy director of the Alabama Bureau of Environmental Services is Ron Dawsey, who said food truck owners have standards to meet just as restaurants do.
“Owners must present their plans when they apply to operate and the truck must be subject to inspection at any time. Also, the person who holds the accreditation in food safety has to be on the premises,” he said.
Below are some of the other ins and outs of owning and running a food truck, in particular:
— As Reams said, first contact the health department. Their number is 256-237-7523. Press the extension for the Environmental Department.
— Preparing to operate a food truck usually requires licensing with several agencies and may include licensing from a city, county and fire department.
— Each city has its own ordinances. Piedmont and Weaver do not have the same type of strict rules as other Calhoun County cities regarding the operation of food trucks. This is because there are so few food trucks that visit. Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker’s administration requires those who visit their annual festivals to have only a business license and the documentation needed to pay city taxes. More licensing is required if the food products contain dairy products, meat or eggs.
Food-truck owners in Piedmont and Weaver can sell such products as icy drinks, fry bread, French fries, and other simple items sold only at occasional events. Weaver has similar requirements. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said no business license is needed for the operation of a food truck and the occasional festivals that takes place in the city. However, the Alabama Department of Health does conduct random checks on all food sales to make sure cleanliness, adherence to food-safety rules and the disposal of waste, such as grease, are handled properly.
— Jacksonville, Anniston and Oxford have a long list of specific ordinances which may include detailed information about the allowed location of food trucks; documentation including applications, tax-reporting documentation and the licensing required by city, state and county authorities; a list of allowable times of operation; procedures for waste and trash disposal; knowledge of the use and location of fire extinguishers on the mobile unit; understanding that no mobile unit may have distracting sounds or lights (Oxford excludes ice cream trucks) nor may have signs except on the unit itself; the use of utilities; the payment of application fees; and that the use of tables and chairs near the food truck is not allowed.
— In Alabama, the Alabama Extension Agency holds classes and issues ServSafe certificates for those who operate a food truck.
“The extension agency conducts a class, which is temporarily down,” said Reams, who teaches the ServSafe classes. “We are revamping the curriculum and hope to have the classes up by the second quarter of the year. The laws have changed, and people need to have accurate information.”
— How expensive is it to own a food truck? A new custom-built food truck will cost between $50,000 and $175,000, according to the food truck construction company Roaming Hunger. Used food trucks cost between $35,000 and $100,000. Operating a food truck is expensive because of licenses that must be kept up to date and equipment and vehicles that must be maintained. The IBISWorld group estimates these maintenance costs are between $250 and $500 a month, and Roaming Hunger shows the expenses of replacing used appliances may increase maintenance costs.
— The online survey company ProfitFoodTruckEmpire.com estimates that 85 percent of food truck owners make about $100,000 a year. The profit margin ranges between six to nine percent of net sales. Of course, food truck owners in areas where there is high foot traffic, such as in large cities can make more, and those in small-to-medium-sized cities, such as those in Calhoun County, probably make less income. As with all businesses, the income depends on the owner’s willingness to work hard and to make sure to implement good business practices.