Sit down with the Speaker

Port incentives, improving education and more top Ledbetter's priorities

Nathaniel Ledbetter mental health

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks during a State House news conference announcing progress in the effort to improve mental health offerings in public schools on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Now House Speaker, and his first session wielding the gavel approaching, Ledbetter outlined a number of his legislative priorities in a recent interview with Alabama Daily News.

 Alabama Daily News

With his first session wielding the gavel approaching, Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter outlined a number of his legislative priorities in a recent interview with Alabama Daily News.

One item that may not receive as much attention is a proposal to incentivize automakers to ship Alabama-built vehicles out of the state’s port.