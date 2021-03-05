Phillip Tutor: Anniston’s role in America’s child-labor reforms

Carrying his camera and wielding a reliable alibi, Lewis Hine slipped into Anniston and rented a downtown hotel room. It was October 1914. He’d been here before.
Four years prior, the photographer for the National Child Labor Committee spent the early winter documenting the workplace abuse of children in west Anniston’s impressive collection of mills and factories. One site caught his eye: Anniston Yarn Mills, which opened in 1901 at the corner of 19th Street and Mulberry Avenue.
The mill’s stockholders list included nearly every Anniston boldfaced family name: Tyler, Sproull, McKleroy, LaGarde, McCaa, Knox, Kilby, Wellborn, Wikle, Lapsley, Stringfellow, Constantine, Crook, Nonnenmacher, Sterne, Ullman, Zinn. And it was there that Hine photographed young girls manning spindles and young boys sweeping floors.
On his return trip, Hine talked his way into Anniston Manufacturing Co., the city’s three-story cotton mill. His camera documented passels of boys, many under 10, working at Woodstock Cotton Mill and the manufacturing company. He photographed the ramshackle workers villages of the Adelaide and Woodstock mills and the families who lived there.
Hine — born in Wisconsin, educated in Chicago and New York — spent his life as a photographer and social reformer publicizing the poor, particularly school-aged children who toiled for pennies at American industrial sites.
Today, 72 photographs, prints and drawings of Anniston are stored at the Library of Congress. Of those, 14 are photographs Hine took of children laboring in Anniston’s mills and factories during his clandestine visits in 1910 and 1914. No other topic, not even the Freedom Riders bus burning in 1961, is so prominently featured.
This isn’t Anniston’s singular legacy. The popular narrative is that Anniston spawned from an industrialist’s idea and blossomed in the postwar South because of its natural resources, its ability to recruit outside capital, and its embrace of the South’s industrial potential.
That narrative is true — and incomplete. Left out is Anniston’s significant place in the national exploitation of child labor in the last decades of the 19th century and the opening decades of the 20th. Hine’s photographs destroy any coverup attempt.
Just as the rebuilt South’s economic potential included cheap agricultural labor by formerly enslaved African Americans, it also included similarly cheap industrial labor by women and children, many of whom worked, either by choice or necessity, instead of attending school.
Hine wasn’t the only social reformer to document these abuses. Two years before he visited Anniston, another reformer, Bessie Van Vorst, surveyed mills and factories in Alabama, Georgia and the northern states. In 1908, she published “The Cry of the Children: A Study of Child Labor," which did in words what Hine’s work accomplished in photographs.
Van Vorst devoted her second chapter to Anniston, of which she was no fan. “Like all places whose destiny has been determined by alternate periods of boom and collapse, Anniston presents the appearance of an elaborate bit of confectionary pulled too hastily from an overheated oven,” she wrote.
She immediately noticed how Anniston’s founders had designed the city: the rich on the eastern hills, blacks and poor whites west of downtown. “There was little need to ask for directions for reaching the mills,” Van Vorst wrote. Instead, she followed the black smoke from the industrial chimneys.
She met mothers whose children toiled in the mills. She visited a mill, escorted by a 12-year-old girl who worked there, as did her 10-year-old brother who lied about his age. She inspected the spinning room and its 38 workers. Fewer than 10 were 12 years old or older.
She struck up a conversation with one of the boys and asked how many spindles he ran in a day.
“Three to four,” he said.
She asked how much he was paid.
“About $2.40 a week,” he said.
She asked how many hours a day he worked.
“‘From 6 to 6,” he said.
She asked for his age.
“Goin’ on tweayulve,” he said. “I’ve been workin’ abeaout four years. I come in here when I was seayvun.”
She asked if he had attended school.
“No, meayum. I don’t know if I’d like it. I reckon I’d as soon work here as be in school,” he said.
That exchange had to remind Van Voorst of a conversation she recorded with a well-to-do woman in Birmingham, who told her that “child labor in Alabama is a necessary evil.” And why? “When you know more of these people, you’ll see that they’re just like animals. In the mill they have some chance of getting civilized,” she said.
The woman then told the truth. “If we made laws restricting labor, we should frighten away capitalists and wreck our very surest chances of progress and prosperity,” she said.
Alabama once had such laws. But in 1894, spurred by the thought of driving away a Northeastern mill company that wanted to relocate to Etowah County, the state Legislature repealed what then was considered a model child-labor law. Business and profits mattered; progress and prosperity mattered; child welfare did not, particularly the welfare of poor white and Black children.
Anniston, then barely a decade old, dove in. By 1904, the city was home to 43 mills, factories and other heavy industries. Turn-of-the-century Anniston made everything: rail cars, rail-car wheels, carpet, rope, yarn, all sorts of cotton textiles, ice, lumber, brooms, cabinets, shingles, tiles, horse harnesses, glass bottles, bricks and leather goods.
Factories were built but their openings were delayed because of labor shortages. Factory wages essentially forced families to send all but their toddlers to the mills.
Anniston Manufacturing Co., the city’s largest cotton factory, was unsanitary and its “child labor conditions (were the) worst in town,” Hine wrote.
When Alabama reinstated child-labor laws in the early 1900s, loopholes and lax enforcement rendered them immaterial.
Social reformers like Hine and Van Voorst routinely highlighted the plight of poor white children working 60-hour weeks, but mentions of poor Black children in similar, if not worse, conditions were rare.
Four years after Hine’s last visit to Anniston, the Alabama Child Labor Department found rampant violations of the state’s child-labor laws here. The mill owners weren’t the only culprits.
A state inspector found children as young as 10 working as package messengers for textile shops, with deliveries going late into the night, The Star reported in 1918. The inspector discovered two girls, aged 11 and 14, working at tobacco and candy shops at 9:30, and a 14-year-old boy still delivering goods at 2 in the morning.
The national break came not through social reform, but through the supply and demand of labor and work, Shelley Sallee wrote in “The Whiteness of Child Labor Reform in the New South.” World War I dramatically increased industrial output; after the war, labor shortages dropped and factories recruited a more skilled labor force. Southern states began mandating school attendance. By 1919, Alabama children under the age of 16 working in cotton mills had dropped from 16.7 percent of the workforce to 1.8 percent.
By 1921, Sallee wrote, child labor was no longer essentially unregulated in Alabama, whose politicians danced between progressive reforms and the conservative electorate. State law now mandated that children had to complete the fourth grade or 120 consecutive days in class to receive an employment certificate. Nationally, the culmination arrived with the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which placed uniform standards on workers’ ages.
The horizon displayed none of this when Lewis Hine and Bessie Van Vorst spent time inside the mills and factories of Anniston’s industrial western neighborhoods. What they documented was racially segregated — a massive omission of facts — but it nonetheless displayed the reality of life for Annistonians not fortunate enough to live in rarified air among the city’s eastern elite.
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com