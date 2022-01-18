Permanent food truck owner uses secret recipe

The unique burgers made daily by Greg Hampton and his son, JonDarius, 22, are so popular that they sometimes sell 100 a day from a food truck known as Jess BBQ.
The two sandwiches — one called the scramble burger and the other called the Goodman burger — hold the same ingredients, differing only in size. They’re created from crumbled hamburger meat seasoned with secret ingredients and served on a bun with a secret recipe for the sauce. Also, the Hamptons sell smoked barbecued pork and ribs, whole chicken wings and fresh slaw that they make daily. They cook, to order, French fries and fried okra, onion rings and green tomatoes.
The Hampton family includes the business’s namesake, wife Jessica, and two other children besides JonDarius. Greg and Jessica have owned the business for the past 20 years. However, the scramble burger and the bigger one, the Goodman burger, have been around since the late 1920s or early 1930s, according to Greg.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said he has enjoyed scramble burgers from the Hampton family ever since he was a young policeman in Anniston. As mayor, he appreciates the tax revenue that all small businesses contribute to the city.
“We try to make small businesses in Weaver as friendly as we can,” Willis said. “We work with them,” which is why we’ve had growth in economic development.”
Jessica’s father bought the business, along with its two secret recipes, from Jeff Dorman, who had run a barbecue restaurant for decades. Her father then ran it until his death when Greg and Jessica purchased it. The two of them operated a brick-and-mortar restaurant for years in several locations in Anniston. Then, in 2018, their west Anniston restaurant burned. Rather than move again, they bought a food truck to serve their customers and moved it in front of the former Langley’s market at the intersection of Alabama 21 and Anniston Beach Road. Its commissary (the required base kitchen for food trucks) is the building behind the food truck.
“We hope to be open within the next two months and operate as a brick-and-mortar restaurant again that seats 60 or 70 customers,” he said.
Not that Greg hasn’t loved working in a food truck: no restroom to maintain, no tables to clean and no floor to sweep. But also, he enjoys working side-by-side with his son from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week. In between lunch and supper, the two bring out a couple of chairs and watch the traffic go by. Their customers have become friends, and they enjoy seeing them.
Hungry folks have been known to drive here from Georgia and order burgers or barbecue by the sackful.
“At times, we’ve filled orders for as many as 40 sandwiches at a time,” Greg said.
At one time, Jessica worked at the food truck, but now she is a coach in the Anniston school system.
“As a couple,” Greg said, “we stay busy.”
Those wishing to call in an order may dial 256-689-7316 or 256-499-5770.