Parents should educate themselves before allowing children to use CBD products

Many parents or guardians have no idea that certain candies, snacks and sodas their teens consume have the same active ingredient as marijuana, experts say.
Sometimes, these edible products also fall into the hands of children of elementary school age.
The ingredients in these products and others are derivatives of the hemp plant: They are cannabinoid, or CBD, and tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, found in hemp and marijuana plants in different amounts.
Hemp plants have more CBD than marijuana, and they are the only plants licensed growers may raise, according to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
After the bill was signed into law in December of that year, establishing a five-year program enabling the USDA to carry out its programs, many states passed laws allowing CBD and THC to be used for recreational purposes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has never approved either of these two derivatives for consumption by humans or animals, nor has the U.S. government passed laws that allow marijuana to be used recreationally. Only certain states have taken that step.
Alabama is one of the states that allows THC to be used only medicinally. As for CBD, a derivative that does not produce a high in its pure form, many users and professionals believe it has benefits.
One of those professionals is Damon Fierro, an emergency room physician at Huntsville Hospital.
“CBD, if a high quality material that has a good certificate of analysis that shows what is in it, is safe for all age groups, that is if it has .3 percent or less THC,” said Fierro, expressing the measurement of three-tenths of one percent. He is a co-owner of Snycona, a London-based company that is a subsidiary of Southern Leaf Hemp Co. of Memphis, Tenn. Southern Leaf also has a hemp farm and store in Huntsville. Both companies are focused on building and funding other companies that develop treatments for patients.
Fierro said his company bases the safety of CBD on research and his own observation.
“In all my 20 years of working in the emergency room,” he said, “I’ve never seen anyone with a bad reaction to CBD.”
A 2017 article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information/National Library of Medicine, concluded “a favorable safety profile of CBD in humans.” Most of the research was done for medicinal purposes, which specify higher doses of CBD than the amount of CBD used recreationally.
Fierro said its main effect is that it makes users sleepy, and CBD, even when used medicinally, had fewer side effects.
The conclusion of the article was that the effects of long-term use of CBD had yet to be studied. The effect on hormones, particularly in children, has some mental health professionals concerned.
Seyram Selase is the executive director of Calhoun County’s Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), which is funded, in part, by the Alabama Department of Mental Health. ASAP works to help those who are addicted to any substances get clean. Of particular concern to him and his staff at their Oxford-based office is that many young people are using consumable products with CBD. He considers it to be a gateway drug that sometimes leads children, teens and young adults into a life of addiction.
“Teens, especially, consume it, and enjoy the way it makes them feel, but quickly they want more,” Salese said. “They move on to more potent chemicals.”
Is CBD beneficial?
Consumers age 18 and older — those who are legally able to buy and use CBD products — now have latched on to the advertisers’ statements that CBD decreases anxiety, alleviates stress, has anti-inflammatory properties and is supposed to help with sleep problems. All those benefits come without the “high” and addictive properties that larger amounts of THC produce.
The problem with the age limit of 18 is that a rigorous inspection process was not implemented before CBD became legal. Thus, states now have a situation where, without anyone looking over their shoulders, some store owners sell to those under age 18, said Neil Fetner, an inspector with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in Calhoun County.
At times, in the stores and online, clerks and advertisers place the attractive, CBD-laced candies, gummies, lollipops, cookies, chips and brownies in full view of children, not only in vape and tobacco shops but also in local convenience stores and gas stations. In addition, some young people are vaping products that have nicotine and CBD in them. (The state’s legal age for vaping is 21.)
Even in Calhoun County, some clerks and store managers purposefully fail to ask for a young teen’s ID, according to inspectors with the ABC Board and other investigators.
Some younger teens obtain the products from their friends, and others order the products online.
The answer to the question of whether CBD has benefits is that in a few limited applications, such as particular types of epilepsy, the substance is demonstrably helpful. For more common symptoms, high-quality studies have not been frequent enough to allow researchers to announce a proven benefit. Studies have shown it does have anti-inflammatory effects, however.
One spokesperson from an out-of-state store who wished to remain anonymous said they base their claims of CBD’s health benefits on reviews by their customers.
Are CBD products dangerous?
One problem growers of hemp found is that, like any plant, raising an agricultural product is not exact. Hemp’s chemical makeup, like other plants, is altered by effects of the weather, heat of the sun, seeds’ genes and soil conditions.
Because growing hemp is regulated, if an inspector from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries finds a percentage of THC higher than .3 percent, crop owners are supposed to destroy it. However, the online magazine, “Hemp Growers” states the following: “If THC went above 0.3 percent at harvest, they [growers] weren’t too concerned because ... they had buyers. Even though they had buyers, however, possession of hemp that exceeds the 0.3% threshold at any point is considered illegal.”
Many of these growers of hemp are based in foreign countries or in states where the soil is contaminated with pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins. The plant is prone to absorbing pesticides, heavy metals and toxins existing in contaminated soil, according to the Hemp Industry Daily, a news source written exclusively by professional journalists in the hemp industry.
“... [H]emp is a bioaccumulator. It’s really good at absorbing heavy metals and can absorb a vast range of compounds from the soil — including radioactive elements, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, explosives and fuel,” states an article by Derek Du Chesne from “How to avoid heavy-metal accumulation in your hemp crop,” July 8, 2020.
Adults and children who consume these chemicals can be adversely affected, according to a bulletin published by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, “Megals in Hemp — Avoiding Contamination.”
“Many metals have well-known, negative health effects in humans; some can be toxic even in minute quantities, especially for children.”
Is there regulation and authorization?
John McMillan, the director of the newly created Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which was created in 2021, is concerned about the use of CBD by young people.
“There’s no regulation of CBD,” McMillan said to reporter Jacob Holmes of the Alabama Political Reporter, in an online article posted in December of last year. “We’ve got some really good companies in Alabama making good CBD products, but we don’t know what’s coming in from out of state with gummies and drops and those vape things and all that. It’s an area that needs to be regulated.”
Unproven claims by advertisers and manufacturers, though, are not stopping consumers from believing them. The Food and Drug Administration is the only authority for approving medicines, yet some manufacturers claim CBD can be used for treating acne, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and many other ailments. These ads are false and illegal, according to McMillan.
Word from a grower of hemp
John Brinkley, a criminal defense attorney who is a co-owner with Fierro in Southern Leaf Hemp Company, says there are ways to safely produce CBD.
“My group wants to work with law enforcement,” Brinkley said. “We are professionals with licensing. We are not here to put stuff on the street to harm or hurt anyone. Our physicians see the benefits of these products. We report to the Alabama State Bar, and our doctors report to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners. We want to do this right and make sure society is protected.”
The Southern Leap store in Huntsville, called Dogwood Dispensaries (and Dogwood Farmacy) does not sell to anyone under 21 years of age. Brinkley said the farm and store welcome surprise visits from federal and contracted inspectors.
To use or allow their children to use CBD products, parents and all consumers must become their own inspectors.
In a March 22 article on the CBD Clinicals website titled “Is CBD Legal in Alabama?”, writer Stanley Clark stated that anyone buying CBD should “inspect the product label to see if the company provides the amount of CBD per serving, net weight, manufacturer’s name, batch number or code, list of ingredients, suggested usage, and type of CBD.”
Also, the article stated that consumers should evaluate any CBD product’s website and ensure that comprehensive lab tests have taken place. The lab report should list any pesticides, heavy metals or solvents in the products.
Brinkley said Alabamians should never produce or allow the sale of products made from hemp or marijuana plants raised in other states where the soil is contaminated.
“That is why every company that sells these products should have a certificate of analysis,” Brinkley said. “We should not be importing anything.”
Do companies market to teens?
Parents are often unaware that the lollipop their teen is sucking, the gummy candies they are eating, the gum children are chewing and the sodas they are drinking may contain CBD and even small amounts of THC. Young people who vape may be consuming both.
Of course, vaping devices are illegal for those under 21 years of age to use, but they are still popular with teens. One high school in south Alabama conducted a survey and found that 90 percent of its students were vaping, said Fetner.
Recently, Fetner and Mike Reese, retired law enforcement officers who speak to school and civic groups about drug use in teens and children, spoke to the Jacksonville Exchange Club. As they stood to speak, before them lay a table full of vaping devices and snacks that had CBD and illegal amounts of THC in them.
The two displayed photo after photo of children from northeast Alabama who have died from trying products they did or did not know were laced with illegal drugs. Criminal manufacturers sometimes add Fentynal into the products, and even one microgram of fentanyl can even kill an adult. A microgram is about the size of Lincoln’s lips on a penny.
In her medical practice, Anniston pediatrician Angela Martin, a member of the new state cannabis commission, deals more with the effects of marijuana use than only products with CBD. However, she is aware of them.
Martin sees the effects of drugs on hundreds of newborns and older children each year and is concerned about the large number of babies in Calhoun County whose mothers test positive for marijuana. She sees about one teen each month who “staggers” into the office high on illegal drugs, and she smells the odor of marijuana on the clothes of a “ton of children,” probably because they are around adults who smoke it.
Regarding CBD and other derivatives, Martin is also concerned.
“I think there is room for extensive research in this area,” she said, “because what we know about the impact of CBD and marijuana is only how it impacts those over 18 years of age.”
She, like others in the fields of medicine and law enforcement, says there is often no way to tell what consumers are putting into their bodies.
The physical effects she has seen on children addicted to drugs range from their being catatonic, to having one or both lungs collapsed, or to experiencing behavioral problems. From observation, Martin knows that children who breathe marijuana smoke can experience serious learning and health problems.
How can parents help their children?
In addition to learning about the availability of CBD and other derivatives, parents can help their children avoid physical, behavioral and social problems by staying engaged. Fetner and Reese say parents should monitor book bags for discarded wrappers of products that contain CBD or other drugs and for drug paraphernalia. They should discuss with their children the dangers of accepting food and pills from others, even their friends. Parents should monitor their children’s internet and cellphone activity.
“I’ve never seen anything so precarious for children,” said Reese, whose own son died of a drug overdose. “What is the answer? It is education. We must warn parents and kids about these things.”
Brian McVeigh, the Calhoun County District Attorney, said parents should get educated about drugs before calling a legislator.
“Before parents reach out to legislatures,” McVeigh said, “they should learn about the products their children are exposed to and the harm that can be done to young bodies.”
Alabama Rep. Koven Brown agreed. He pushed hard to get medical marijuana legislation passed into law in Alabama, and he is aware of the problems the new laws have created.
“Someone asked me if I thought medical marijuana would get abused,” Brown said. “Of course I said to that person, ‘but think how prescription drugs are also abused.’ When you consume the derivatives that are at convenience stores, you have no clue what is in them. Most are from foreign countries. This problem needs to be addressed.”
Brown believes the problem won’t go away until a group of people, such as Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, organizes and insists that something be done.
Want to learn more?
To schedule a speaker for schools, civic groups or church groups, call the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, 256-831-4436. Reese and Fetner are also available to speak to schools, civic or church groups. Call 256-310-5741.
On the Internet, parents should check their sources and use information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the American Medical Association or other governmental or well-known medical entities that are factual. Selase recommends usingwww.xamhsa.gov.