Oxford restaurant O’Charley’s permanently closed Sunday night after nearly 30 years in business, according to a representative for the restaurant chain.
“As a longtime part of this community, we appreciate our guests and the many friends we made over the years,” Jeff Hingher, senior marketing director for the restaurant chain, was quoted as saying in a news release.
O’Charley’s opened in Oxford on May 1, 1990, at its location on Recreation Drive, and according to a report at the time, was nearly full to its almost 300-person capacity for better than two weeks after opening. The chain is described on its website as a Southern hospitality restaurant.
Attempts to reach a publicist for the company to learn why the Oxford location closed were unsuccessful Wednesday. Media reports indicated that at least eight O’Charley’s locations closed over the weekend, including two in Indianapolis, Ind.
Other restaurants in Oxford closed recently, including the Golden Corral at the Oxford Exchange in March, and the Hardee’s on Alabama 21 in January. A Ruby Tuesday nearby in Anniston closed in December.
Hingher claimed in the news release that the company was helping team members transition to other store locations or find new employment. According to the chain’s website, the closest O’Charley’s location is in Carrollton, Ga., a drive of 50-plus miles from the Oxford restaurant along Interstate 20.
Gift cards will be honored at any O’Charley’s location, according to the news release.