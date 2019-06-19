OXFORD — Hundreds of peckish local residents flocked to the new Chicken Salad Chick in Oxford for its grand opening Wednesday.
The restaurant, which serves 14 different flavors of chicken salad, held a grand opening at its new location at the Oxford Exchange.
As part of the festivities, the restaurant offered free chicken salad for a year to its first 150 guests, prompting a large early turnout.
“When I got here, there was a line wrapped around the building,” said Abby Price, a Jacksonville State University student who worked her first shift as a cashier for the restaurant on Wednesday.
Stacy Brown, who founded Auburn-based Chicken Salad Chick in 2008, was on hand Wednesday for an opening she called “a grand success.”
“We’re still packed at 3, with a dinner crowd probably rolling in soon,” Brown said. “Our team members are doing a great job handling it.”
The restaurant sells chicken salad by the scoop or in a sandwich. Customers can get a combo, including a scoop or sandwich, a soup or side, a cookie and a pickle for $7.99.
Price said despite the crowd, the day had not been stressful thanks to her fellow employees.
“It’s been crazy,” Price said. “We’re just doing a really good job working together.”
Piedmont resident Donnica Huey was among the restaurant’s patrons on its first day of business.
“I had heard good things about Chicken Salad Chick from my sister-in-law, but I’ve never been to one before,” Huey said. “When I heard this one was opening today I wanted to come try it.”
Huey said she was impressed with the food as well as the quick service, as the restaurant was still busy when she arrived just after 3 p.m.
“I didn’t have to wait long at all,” Huey said. “It took longer to decide what I wanted.”
Brown said she was excited to add Oxford to the chain’s list of more than 120 locations.
“This is an amazing place, and the shopping center is right off the interstate,” Brown said.