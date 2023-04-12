Oxford council OKs OVC softball tourney; three new short-term rentals

OXFORD — The Ohio Valley Conference will host its 2023 softball championships at Choccolocco Park on May 9-14 after the agreement with the OVC was approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.
The OVC becomes the sixth major sports association to choose Oxford for tournament play this summer along with the addition of the Smash It Sports Vipers women’s professional fastpitch team.
The Oxford City Council formally approved a deal Tuesday for Choccolocco Park to become the new home of the Smash It Sports Vipers women’s professional fastpitch team.