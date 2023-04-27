 Skip to main content
Oxford council: Bring on the food trucks

OXFORD — New food trucks are once again welcome to Oxford after the City Council voted Tuesday to immediately lift the moratorium on new licenses passed in January.

That moratorium had been instituted at the request of Mayor Alton Craft after he noticed the number had increased from 13 to 25 within a week’s span.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.

