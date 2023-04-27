Oxford council: Bring on the food trucks

OXFORD — New food trucks are once again welcome to Oxford after the City Council voted Tuesday to immediately lift the moratorium on new licenses passed in January.
That moratorium had been instituted at the request of Mayor Alton Craft after he noticed the number had increased from 13 to 25 within a week’s span.
At the time, Craft wanted to “get a better handle on what’s going on.”
Craft reported to the council at its Tuesday meeting he had been concerned about the trucks paying sales taxes the way restaurants are required to do.
“There are several that are and [Historic Main Street Oxford director] Hunter Gentry is going to check with them personally,” Craft said. “We believe some of them are reporting the sales tax in the city they came from.”
Craft said “instead of throwing them under the bus” the city wants to make sure they understand there are forms to fill out to ensure the sales taxes are collected in the appropriate manner.
Food trucks do have to undergo a licensing procedure in order to legally operate within the city.
Craft also noted the popularity of food truck fairs like the ones sponsored by Historic Main Street Oxford.
The council also gave approval for a change order valued at more than $28,000 for renovations currently underway at Choccolocco Park that would change the base of the new bleachers from dirt to concrete.
“The pad where the old bleachers sat at the softball field are dirt and we are getting ready to add bleachers there,” said council President Chris Spurlin. “If we put the bleachers back on that dirt there will be a one foot drop off that could be a hazard. The contractor said if we don’t do it now we’d have to do it later and it will probably be cheaper to do it now and do it right.”
Councilman Mike Henderson noted there was a drainage issue also involved and it needed to be done “before we have all of these tournaments starting.”
Council members also approved participating in the state sales tax holiday which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 21, and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 23.
The sales tax holiday, approved by the state legislature in 2017, exempts certain covered items from municipal sales and use tax of 4 percent. That list of exempted items focuses on clothing and apparel.
The council also approved the reappointment of Bill Williams to the Regional Medical Center board for a one-year term expiring May 31, 2024.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.