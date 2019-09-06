The Main Street boards of both Oxford and Anniston won awards at Main Street Alabama’s annual Awards of Excellence on Aug. 22 in Decatur.
About 150 city leaders from Main Street Alabama’s network of communities attended the awards ceremony, part of the three-day aLABama Downtown Laboratory, where they learned about building better cities and towns from civil engineers, businesspeople and marketing professionals. Oxford Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard won the Main Street Hero award for her work establishing Main Street Oxford; Oxford Cleaners won an award for the facade on the front of its business, with shingles and an aged sign announcing the business’ founding in the 1940s; and Southern Girl Coffee won an award for business promotion.
In Anniston, The Donoho School was recognized for painted bicycles displayed downtown in April before they were removed in June, and Bistro 1307 received an award for renovation work on its Noble Street building.
Attempts to reach Main Street Anniston were unsuccessful Thursday and Friday.
Main Street Oxford director Hunter Gentry said Southern Girl’s promotions are a good example of the bonds between small businesses that make Main Street projects work.
“She’s had some stuff where they’ve had movies over there,” Gentry said, referring to movies like “The Sandlot” and “Grease” being shown in the alley where Southern Girl’s trailer sits. “You could have dinner at Hubbard’s, get coffee and see a movie. Their company has been wonderful about that.”
Gentry said Main Street Oxford was founded in 2014. It’s one of 27 programs in Main Street Alabama’s network, including Anniston, Gadsden and Birmingham; some are entwined with city government, like Main Street Oxford, and others are independent nonprofits, he said.
Gentry said his organization’s next goal is to finish a streetscape project that broke ground in 2017, which is now close to completion. The project has put overhead powerlines underground, he said, and widened sidewalks to make them more friendly to foot traffic, while adding Americans with Disabilities Act compliance measures.
“There are new light poles that are historically appropriate and some landscaping for green space downtown,” he said.
Main Street programs are about revitalizing downtown by maintaining current businesses and drawing in new ones, Gentry explained. When small businesses like those on Oxford’s Main Street do well, he said, they tend to feed that success back into the community.
“They’re going to support the city with more community events,” he said, “and that can be as simple as supporting the school system or football or cheerleading teams.”