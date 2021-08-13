Noble Street Festival, bike races generate about $2 million

The Noble Street Festival and Alabama Cycling Classic generated an economic impact of nearly $2 million, according to a Jacksonville State University study.
About 8,500 people visited the festival, held in early July after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. According to JSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research, the weekend generated a total of $1.96 million, created 22 jobs and paid workers $565,726 overall. The study also included the Sunny King Criterium, which draws competitors from around the nation and world.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston spokesman and director of the city’s Main Street program, said the festival came back with a bang, generating about $500,000 more than the $1.5 million impact of the 2019 festival, according to an earlier JSU study.
“It shows that when you put your heart into an event it makes a difference, not only for the event but for the whole community,” Hodges said. “That was a day that really impacted our whole city.”
Local events have been ramping up in attendance this year, Hodges said. The city’s Fourth Friday gatherings on Noble Street have been active, he said, hopefully a signal of positive growth for community participation.
This month’s Fourth Friday is “Chopped”-themed, after a popular cooking show. On Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., local restaurateurs will whip up meals for celebrity judges police Chief Nick Bowles, Vice-Mayor Ciara Smith and local chef and restaurant owner Brett Jenkins.