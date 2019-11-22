A local bank handed out thousands on Tuesday night for several faith-based charities in the area, money raised through a golf tournament.
According to a news release, the Noble Bank Foundation raised $75,000, a portion of which was given to several nonprofits, including Interfaith Ministries, Cheaha Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity, Community Enabler, the Right Place, Sav-A-Life and Common Thread.
“We are proud to be able to give back to our community and are very appreciative of the many corporate and individual sponsors who made this possible,” NobleBank CEO Anthony Humphries was quoted as saying in the release. “The faith-based organizations who are involved do so much for so many and should be applauded for mission and ministries.”
The news release stated the money was raised during the fourth annual Martha Vandervoort Memorial Golf Classic tournament, held at the Anniston Country Club in October.
According to the release, the tournament has been held every fall for four years in honor of Vandervoort, a former director of Interfaith Ministries who died in 2015. Since it began, the release noted, the event has raised nearly $235,000 for the community.