No more Momma’s Love: Jacksonville deli restaurant to be renamed

Jacksonville State University students returning to class Wednesday after winter break are set to find an old food favorite with a fun new name.
Momma Goldberg’s Deli, a sandwich chain that has been operated by JSU since its donation to the university last year, is set to open Wednesday as Red Rooster Funtime Eatery, according to manager Matthew Frankum.
Frankum said hungry students or Jacksonville residents should expect few changes in the operations or menu at the Mountain Street restaurant right away. Sandwiches will continue to be the main focus of the restaurant for the time being, Frankum said, with pizzas and other items set to come in the future.
“Obviously it won’t be exactly the same or the same names. We’re not Momma G’s anymore,” Frankum said.
Momma Goldberg’s. Which began as one restaurant in Auburn, opened its Jacksonville franchise in 2012. The restaurant had continued to operate as Momma Goldberg’s since the university took ownership in February 2019, with students able to use their meal plan money — “Flex Dollars” — at the establishment.
University officials had previously discussed options for the transformation of the restaurant to avoid paying franchising fees to continue using the Momma Goldberg’s name. A news release from October stated that the university might transform the location into a World of Wings Cafe, similar to another World of Wings retail operation already located on campus.
The restaurant will undergo some renovation, Frankum said, but plans are to keep it open.
“It’s kind of a work-in-progress at this point,” Frankum said.
The Red Rooster, Frankum said, will offer something new for students and the public while still continuing to sell sandwiches.
“It’ll be a nice change of pace,” Frankum said. “I think people will really enjoy it.”