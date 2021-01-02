New Year’s traditions prevail through pandemic

After 2020, some local folks say, we need all the luck we can get.
And local restaurateurs and business owners were happy to supply that this week in the form of the typical holiday traditions, such as serving black-eyed peas.
Dave Garfrerick, the owner of Garfrerick’s Cafe and Catering in Oxford, said he’d like to believe the traditions work. If not, he said, they’re still fun to follow.
“The story behind it is that it’s for good luck and prosperity,” he said. “The greens represent green money. I don’t know what the beans are for.”
The beans and greens weren’t officially on the menu on New Year’s Eve, Garfrerick said, but the restaurant had some on hand for when people requested. He said there would be more offered on Sunday’s lunch menu.
New Year’s Eve was busy for Garfrerick — as busy as it could get with the tables spaced out and regularly sanitized to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said his patrons weren’t the “stay up until midnight crowd,” Instead, they just wanted a nice evening meal, he said.
“People seemed to have a really good time,” Garfrareck said.
Lamar Sims, the owner of Crazy Ken’s Fireworks in Jacksonville, said the store’s slogan is “We sell fun.” He said sales were up that week, likely due to the day New Year’s Eve fell on and the pandemic.
Because New Year’s Eve was a Thursday, he said, it provided ample opportunity for locals to shoot fireworks.
“People were off on Friday, so they could sleep in on New Year’s Day and come back and shoot more fireworks,” he said.
Sims said he was surprised that the pandemic actually helped his business, as his fireworks provided a chance for area residents to have fun while outside and social distancing.
“People are just really excited when they get the opportunity to have fun with friends and family,” he said.
Chef T’s in Alexandria was closed on New Year’s Day, front house manager Morgan Adams said, but black-eyed peas and collard greens were a hot ticket item on New Year’s Eve.
Adams said the beans and greens were featured then as the restaurant’s vegetables of the day. Like every year, she said, they ran out of both several times.
“It’s more of a tradition than a superstition,” Adams said.