New taphouse to open in Jacksonville

A new business comes to the Jacksonville Square this Friday. Apothecary is a self-serve taphouse which will feature a total of 42 local and regional craft brews and wine.

JACKSONVILLE — A local air-medic turned businessman says he hopes his vision for a new taphouse on Jacksonville’s square will prove to be a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

Josh Stearns, 41, of Jacksonville, is the owner of the Apothecary, which opens this Friday at 6 p.m. by reservation.

