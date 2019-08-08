A new subdivision being developed in the Choccolocco community was approved Thursday by the Calhoun County Commission.
Lonesome Pine is a 12-home subdivision branching off Choccolocco Road onto Dewey Lane, a short road ending in a cul-de-sac about a quarter-mile southwest from Faulkner Brothers Grocery. Developer Ricky Taylor, of Taylor Investment Group, said the houses are to be in the Craftsman style. One home is already built, and others can be built-to-order.
“It’s all supply and demand,” Taylor said. “First-come, first-serve.”
New housing development can be a positive sign for the local economy. According to county engineer Brian Rosenbalm, subdivision development has been slow in Calhoun since the housing bubble burst in 2008.
“We’re glad we’ve had a few of these come along, and there are hopefully a few more to come,” Rosenbalm said. “It’s a good indicator the economy is recovering.”
Sylvia Bentley, an ERA King real estate agent working on the Lonesome Pine project, also said she’s seen the real estate market pick up, especially in the last year.
“It’s not on life support, it’s coming back,” Bentley said.
She said that home buyers, especially millennials, seem to be looking for smaller, custom houses, because they seem to gravitate toward experiences out of the house more, and don’t put a high value on square footage.
The Alabama Center for Real Estate reported the sale of three newly constructed homes in June this year, just 1.8 percent of the total 163 homes sold through that month. New construction home buyers spent an average of about $170,000 on their homes, while existing homes cost an average of about $160,000.
At Lonesome Pine, acreage for each residence ranges in size from about a half to a third of an acre, Taylor said, with homes ranging from $179,000 to $229,000.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Recognized members of Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief for their work on the home of Shirley Morris, whose house next to Lenlock Lane, in the Saks community, flooded last month during a storm.
County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said the organization brought about 27 workers to the house to pull out water-damaged drywall, carpet and furniture.
“It’s a good example of neighbors helping neighbors,” Barton said.
— Dismissed a nuisance declaration against 330 Magnolia Ave., near Anniston, and declared nuisances at 138 Mangum Road, Wellington; 1110 Whites Gap Road, Jacksonville; 2137 Webster Road, Wellington; 502 W. 41st St., Anniston; and 614 First St., Anniston.
— Approved Rosenbalm’s recommendation that the county resurface Mudd Street, north of Eastaboga, in a 2-mile span from the Cane Creek Bridge to within about 2 miles from the street’s intersection with Alabama 77. The project will cost about $700,000, according to Rosenbalm, which will be paid with the estimated $940,000 the county will receive in County Rebuild Alabama Funds in FY 20.
“There’s a high traffic volume on that road, and a lot of truck traffic,” Rosenbalm said, noting that the money has to be spent on major collector roads and bridge replacements.
— Joined in an application with Anniston for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, administered by the state Department of Economic and Community Affairs. The county will receive $16,193.40 of Anniston’s $53,798 award.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said at the last Anniston City Council meeting that the money is one of only a few funding sources that don’t restrict what the money can buy. In this case, it will be mobile camera equipment, Denham told the council.
— Renewed a lease agreement with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles for property at 1201 Gurnee Ave., Suite 2, in Anniston. The board pays $37,000 per year in the five-year lease, totaling $185,000.
— Rescheduled the next commission meeting from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.