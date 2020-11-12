New round of grants available for local small businesses affected by COVID

Anniston-area nonprofits and cities are offering a new round of grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Announced this week.
Businesses based in Calhoun County with 25 employees or fewer can apply for up to $7,000 in relief through the grants, which are administered by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
Earlier this year, the organizations gave about $286,000 to roughly 80 small businesses in the initial rounds of the grants, said Ashlee Jones, a spokeswoman for the Chamber.
Jones said the money went to a variety of needs. “It all depends on what they asked for,” Jones said. “It could be payroll, it could be sanitation equipment or supplies – any number of things.”
The Chamber created a small business relief fund early in the pandemic. Cities such asOxford and Anniston and theCalhoun County Commission later kicked in money for the fund.
Businesses qualify if they have unexpected expenses due to the virus, if they have urgently needed repairs or if they need cleaning supplies, among other qualifications.
Businesses can request between $2,000 and $7,000, although businesses that have already received grants can be funded only up to $7,000 total.
Businesses can apply online at www.yourcommunityfirst.org/. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Dec. 10.