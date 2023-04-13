 Skip to main content
New port incentive bill filed

A new bill in the Alabama House updates state tax incentives for those using Alabama ports, including the Port of Mobile, giving them larger breaks the more they ship.

House Bill 293 is sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollingers Island. Brown is chairman of the new House committee focused on expanding the state’s use of its waterways for shipping.