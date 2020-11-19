New hot dog restaurant coming to Anniston, says business recruiter

A new hot dog restaurant is coming to Anniston, according to Retail Strategies, a Birmingham consulting firm the city hired to recruit new businesses to the city.
Jeff Sommer, portfolio director for the company, listed the Original Hog Dog Factory as one of the company’s recruiting victories during a presentation Tuesday to Anniston City Council members during a retreat.
Council members said the restaurant isn’t open yet but will be on South Quintard.
Sommer takes it to mean that recruiting new retailers is still possible despite the pandemic and the shift to online shopping, Sommer said.
“People talk about the ‘retail apocalypse,’” he said. “That’s somewhat happening, but it’s also overblown.”
Sommer said that Anniston looks larger to retailers than its official population of about 22,000 would suggest. Businesses in the city reach a market of around 47,000 people, he said.
He showed the council maps based on cell phone data that suggest the Lenlock Walmart draws customers from as far as the outskirts of Jacksonville, with the heaviest concentration of customers in Saks and Alexandria, outside city limits.
According to the company’s studies, the city is losing revenue from shoppers who go out of town for items such as auto parts, building materials and furniture.
Sommer said people often worry about the opening of businesses, including restaurants, that duplicate things that are already in the city. He said that kind of competition often isn’t a problem.
“Success breeds success,” he said.