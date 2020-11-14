Nearly $1 million in street repairs due for West 15th, but some say direct aid to businesses better

Despite the coronavirus and the demolition of a public housing complex across the street from her store on West 15th Street, Hyo Andrews still has customers who regularly pop in, strolling past the long-unused gas pumps to peruse racks of snack food.
Andrews isn’t sure that streetlights and new sidewalks would help business, but she says they couldn’t hurt.
“We’d like to see a change,” said Andrews, owner of Seven Food Mart. “Would it be better for business? Yes, I think.”
West 15th Street, once the commercial hub of Anniston’s Black community, is about to see some change. City officials last week announced a $640,000 Department of Transportation grant that will allow Anniston to repave and streetscape West 15th. The City Council recently set aside $300,000 of its own money for work on the same street.
The result will be a resurfacing of the road from Noble Street to Dimple Lee O’Neal Avenue, according to Anniston public works director David Arnett. Streetscaping will likely include sidewalk improvements and streetlights, city planner Toby Bennington said, and will focus largely on the blocks near the intersection with Kelly Avenue.
“They’re needed infrastructure improvements that will hopefully spawn private business investments in the area,” Bennington said.
Bennington said the city is in talks with possible new investors interested in opening businesses here.
“We’ve talked to a couple of people, but for now they want to remain confidential,” he said.
For years, West 15th has been a symbol of western Anniston’s struggles. In the early 20th century, it was the main shopping thoroughfare for Black residents. Integration lured some of its customers away; big-box retail took more. The city as a whole has lost population since the closure of Fort McClellan 20 years ago. Today, boarded-up houses stand beside occupied homes, and only a few businesses still operate on West 15th.
The street itself is in much the same condition as many of Anniston’s older, core neighborhoods. There’s the curb and sidewalk one would expect in any city center — but not always in a small Alabama town — though the sidewalks are cracked and the street is worn, with faded lines.
Abdul Khalil’llah said this is not the first time he’s seen city efforts to help the 15th Street corridor. Khallil’llah runs Operation Human Rights out of a storefront at 15th and Pine. The nonprofit helps poor people with legal issues, such as by offering them notary public services or getting them in touch with lawyers, Khalil’llah said.
The group also operates a store that sells Black-empowerment-themed products, such as Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The store funds the nonprofit, Khalil’llah said.
“We don’t really want $640,000 worth of sidewalks or $640,000 worth of trees,” he said of the streetscaping plan. Khalil’llah said he believes the changes will be largely cosmetic, and he believes the city should instead spend money on direct grants or loans to business owners.
Until 2013, the city had a revolving loan program, funded largely through federal grants, that made loans to small business owners. The program left the city with tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid debt. Still, Khalil’llah believes the program had a greater effect than streetscaping might.
“Most of the businesses around here are out-of-pocket operators,” he said. “We have decided to create our own employment.”
Andrews, the Seven Food Mart owner, said she would like to see the city help repair dilapidated houses and townhouses along the street. Still, she hoped street repairs might bring in more traffic.
Her store stands across the street from the empty lot that once was Cooper Homes, a 102-unit public housing complex that was once one of the neighborhood’s major features. The Housing Authority tore it down in 2018, planning to rebuild new housing in its place — about 50 apartments on the site, with smaller housing units on some of the area’s empty or abandoned lots.
That plan is on an indefinite hold after environmental contractors found industrial waste at the former Cooper Homes site that exceeds the limits allowed by the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
In a public hearing Thursday, local residents took the Authority to task for not having a clear timetable for rebuilding Cooper Homes. Housing Authority officials say they’re awaiting a decision from the AHFA and have always considered the rebuild a top priority.
“We’ve never given up on the Cooper site,” Housing Authority Director Sonny McMahand said at the Thursday hearing.
Street resurfacing, though, likely won’t have to wait. Arnett said work on the street project could begin as early as spring and could be complete by this time next year.
“It’s one of the main hubs of south and west Anniston,” Arnett said of the street.