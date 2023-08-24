National Cinema Day returns Sunday with $4 movies at AmStar

OXFORD — AmStar Cinema 12 at Quintard Mall will be one of thousands of theaters across the country on Sunday to participate in the 2023 National Cinema Day sponsored by The National Cinema Foundation.
On that day, the cost of a movie ticket will be $4 and a box of popcorn will be $6.
"Building on the unprecedented success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, the Cinema Foundation is calling on film fans across the country to gather for a national day to celebrate the magic of the movies on the big screen," the National Cinema Foundation said in a statement.
"The second annual National Cinema Day celebrates the power of movies to bring us all together, and discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4."
“Barbie,” Oppenheimer,” and “Blue Beetle” are among the box office hits available to see at the Oxford location with the special pricing.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners, reported more than eight million took advantage of the initiative last year designed to bring moviegoers back into theaters following the pandemic and experienced box office returns 8 percent higher than the previous week even with the discounted tickets.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.