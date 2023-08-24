 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

National Cinema Day returns Sunday with $4 movies at AmStar

OXFORD — AmStar Cinema 12 at Quintard Mall will be one of thousands of theaters across the country on Sunday to participate in the 2023 National Cinema Day sponsored by The National Cinema Foundation.

On that day, the cost of a movie ticket will be $4 and a box of popcorn will be $6.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.