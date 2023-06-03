Museum’s ‘Herp Fest’ delights many

The tiny squeals of excitement audible outside the Longleaf Botanical Gardens event center gave a fair clue as to what was going on inside.
Celebrating all things reptile and amphibian, the annual “Herp Fest” held at the Anniston Museums and Gardens Saturday attracted at least 10 exhibitors from all over the state showing off their creatures, as well as visitors who made their way around the event hall to get an up-close look at geckos, snakes, turtles, frogs and more.
“Herpetology is going to be the study of reptiles and amphibians. Oftentimes you will hear it called herps for short,” said Bethany Smith, an instructor in the biology department at Jacksonville State University. “Anything from salamanders, all the way up to alligators and crocodiles.”
As one of Saturday’s exhibitors, Smith was weighted down at one point as she carried a large common snapping turtle who looked particularly annoyed. Smith said there are two types of snapping turtles in Alabama — the common type and the “alligator snapping turtle,” though they can be found in relatively the same environments.
“They do have the ability to snap backwards. So he’s tried several times already to get my face,” Smith said with a chuckle.
Smith teaches anatomies and physiologies at Jax State and said that she is particularly passionate about the community outreach programs such as Herp Fest, as it allows her to educate the public about different species many might find frightening.
“I really am passionate about coming out here and allowing the public to see these awesome creatures — something that might not see in the wild,” Smith said.
For example, many people’s perception of snakes are often “icky, gross, scary,” or other disdainful opinions.
“People oftentimes hate snakes. They’re not the biggest fan of them so I like to show them that snakes aren’t bad. They’re really nice. But turtles are pretty awesome too, especially this guy,” Smith said as she gestured to the giant turtle in her hands.
Smith said that it was important that JSU be involved in events such as Herp Fest for community outreach as it allows the institution to build public relations, as well as shows off all of the research the department is doing under Dr. Grover Brown.
“Also we have a bunch of our graduate students here who did take the herpetology class but it’s also a chance for students to get involved,” she said.
The room was lined with table after table filled to the brim with aquariums, specimen jars and other plastic containers holding many different types of animals. One such animal called a “chuckwalla” was brought by the Cook Natural History Museum out of Decatur.
One of the museum’s representatives, Emily Cooper, stood holding the desert animal as she spoke about her specimens.
“We have several desert animals we brought. We brought our gray-banded king snake, our chuckwalla and our Russian tortoise,” Cooper said.
Cooper said that her counterpart would do a short presentation all about the animals the group brought. “We also did bring a couple of rainforest animals, just because they’re really cute and our favorites. We’ve got a Mexican alligator lizard and a crested gecko,” Cooper said.
Museums and Gardens educational director Aimee Grey, skittered around the room with an American alligator in her hands.
Grey said in addition to encountering the animals, folks can participate in games, face painting, and grab some yummy food at one of the vendors.
Addressing the room, Grey thanked the exhibitors that participated in the event, stating that they “do a lot for environmental education.”
Alabama Herpetological Society, Little River Canyon Center / JSU field school, Cheaha State Park, and the Birmingham Zoo were just some of the organizations that participated in Saturday’s event.
As Grey held a baby American alligator, she spoke of some of the other 42 animal ambassadors that the Anniston Museums have available that educate the public.
“Because how many times do you get to see an alligator up close, right?” Grey said.
Grey said that Herp Fest began with Dr. George Cline, who was a beloved biology professor at Jax State. This year’s theme was “Dr. Frog,” a nickname the students gave to Cline. Grey sported a green T-shirt with a frog wearing a doctor’s hat in memory of the late mentor.
“Sadly, he passed away last year, and so we wanted to honor him and the impact that he had on not only Herp Fest, but on biology education in general,” Grey said. “It was huge, as far as the impact that he had.”
Also present at Herp Fest was a representative of Camp Lee, the longtime Methodist church camp east of Anniston — home to no small amount of wildlife itself.
Camp Lee’s program manager, Mandy Pearson, talked about programs the camp will be hosting this year, noting that many new projects in the works. Pearson worked at Cheaha State Park before coming to Camp Lee.
“As program director we are about to make a lot of cool things happen. We want kids to come, enjoy Camp Lee, we’ve got so much natural wonder. Great lakes, great hiking trails, great programs, and its a lot of fun, but hopefully people will fall in love with such a beautiful environment,” Pearson said.