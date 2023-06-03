 Skip to main content
Museum’s ‘Herp Fest’ delights many

critters

Cool facts about seldom-seen creatures were part of the fun at Herp Fest 2023 at the Anniston Museum and Gardens Saturday.

 Tucker Webb

The tiny squeals of excitement audible outside the Longleaf Botanical Gardens event center gave a fair clue as to what was going on inside. 

Celebrating all things reptile and amphibian, the annual “Herp Fest” held at the Anniston Museums and Gardens Saturday attracted at least 10 exhibitors from all over the state showing off their creatures, as well as visitors who made their way around the event hall to get an up-close look at geckos, snakes, turtles, frogs and more.  

