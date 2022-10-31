 Skip to main content
More than 600 entities complete first cannabis licensing step

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which oversees implementation of the state’s 2021 medical marijuana law, received 607 requests for application from businesses interested in being part of the cannabis supply chain.

Entities that submitted requests in September and October now have until the end of the year to submit their business applications, along with a non-refundable $2,500 application fee.