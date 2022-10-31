More than 600 entities complete first cannabis licensing step

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which oversees implementation of the state’s 2021 medical marijuana law, received 607 requests for application from businesses interested in being part of the cannabis supply chain.
Entities that submitted requests in September and October now have until the end of the year to submit their business applications, along with a non-refundable $2,500 application fee.
That fee will likely help shrink the pool, commission Director John McMillan told Alabama Daily News
“I think a lot of people probably applied out of curiosity,” McMillan said. “But what’s going to really separate them … is the fee. I think the number (of applicants) will go down by about half that are really serious.”
After that, the commission will evaluate the applications with the goal of awarding licenses in mid-June, McMillan said.
State law says cannabis products must come from Alabama and the commission can award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.
The law allows for people with a few specific medical conditions to have access, with a physician’s approval, to select cannabis products. McMillan expects products to be available in the state in late 2023 or early 2024.
Meanwhile, a recent survey of likely Alabama voters showed strong support for medical marijuana.
The poll, conducted for the new Alabama Medical Cannabis Association, showed 79 percent of respondents are in favor of legal medical cannabis, including 69 percent of Republicans and 82 percent of Democrats.
Conducted by Mowery Consulting Group and polling company co/efficient, and with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent, the survey also showed:
— 59 percent of respondents said they’d be less likely to vote for a legislative candidate who would recriminalize all forms of cannabis;
— 52 percent said they thought medical cannabis could help stop opioid abuse and overdoses; and
— 74 percent were aware of the state’s 2021 medical marijuana legislation.