More months needed to draw conclusions about COVID-influenced business activity

Local business license numbers appear to be varied this year, making an interpretation of COVID-19’s effect on the opening of new businesses and the closure of old ones difficult to pinpoint.
“I think it’s a bit early to draw conclusions from 2021,” said Jackson Hodges, public information officer for the city of Anniston. “It doesn’t seem as drastic as you might imagine.”
So far there have been 3,800 business licenses registered in the city, 277 of them new, with the fiscal year continuing for several months until fall. Last year there were 4,898 licenses altogether, 539 of them new, and in 2019, a total of 5,304, including 788 new licenses.
A survey of local governments yielded information from Oxford and Calhoun County, as well.
The county has had 9,549 business licenses registered to date, records show, with 460 of them new. Compared to last year, the numbers seem a bit lower — 10,778 licenses, 717 new — but again, months remain before a total tally will be available for this year.
Oxford didn’t provide numbers for this year, but did show that business licenses went up for the city in 2020, a total of 2,799 over 2,459 in 2019.