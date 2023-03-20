 Skip to main content
Monsters baseball leaving Oxford

Monsters moving to Georgia

Choccolocco Monsters president and general Manager Scott Brand announced the teams new name and move to Columbus, Ga., during a press conference Monday afternoon.

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters baseball team is becoming the Chattahoochee Monsters and leaving the confines of Choccolocco Park in Oxford for the fields at Golden Park in Columbus, Ga.

Scott Brand, president and general manager of the team, made the announcement during a press conference in Columbus on Monday afternoon.

