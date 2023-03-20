Monsters baseball leaving Oxford

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters baseball team is becoming the Chattahoochee Monsters and leaving the confines of Choccolocco Park in Oxford for the fields at Golden Park in Columbus, Ga.
Scott Brand, president and general manager of the team, made the announcement during a press conference in Columbus on Monday afternoon.
“I am pleased today we are going to have bonus baseball in the Chattahoochee Valley,” Brand said. “The Chattahoochee Monsters will call Golden Park home [along with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots]. [Columbus] becomes the same level as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles with two baseball teams.”
Brand said the move to Columbus would “allow local players, talent and coaches a chance to showcase their talents in the Sunbelt Baseball League [which is funded by Major League Baseball].”
Brand called Columbus “a minor league town that is used to more dates and games.”
“We’ve been talking about this for a few years and right now we had the opportunity,” Brand said, adding the Monsters’ first exhibition game in Columbus will be May 22.
Neither Brand or other team officials who spoke at the press conference referenced the team’s one season in Oxford in any fashion.
Oxford spokesperson Lorie Denton was not able to provide further details about the team’s move on Monday afternoon.
“We wish the Monsters nothing but the best of luck in their future endeavors,” Denton said in a statement. “Stay tuned for an announcement coming very soon about this summer at Choccolocco Park.”
The loss of the Monsters does not mean Signature Field will be quiet through the summer.
There are games and tournaments booked from now throughout the summer including the Gulf South Conference, ACCC, AHSAA, and USSSA baseball tournaments and the return of Team USA softball.
The Smash It Sports professional fastpitch softball team announced in January it had reached an agreement with the city to make Choccolocco Park its new home base.
The schedule for that team, called the Vipers, has yet to be released.
Signature Softball Stadium is already undergoing various changes for the 2023 season as it updates and expands its locker rooms, seating, and field amenities.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.