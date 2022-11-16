Medieval Christmas celebration Saturday to benefit Choccolocco watershed

OXFORD — A call has gone out to all the would-be knights in the area as a special celebration with a special cause is on deck for Saturday.
The Choccolocco Creek Watershed will host “A Medieval Canterbury Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center.
A $1 admission fee will put visitors in an ancient world filled with the food, music and sparring knights of the olden days of yore and will also aid in helping the further development of the Choccolocco Preserve and Nature Center.
“This is the first time anything like this has been held in this area,” said Watershed Coordinator Robin Duncan. “It is a way to go back in time and show environmental practices and how to better use the resources we have from our land. It’s about getting back to conservation.”
“We will have 16 different merchants with many booths and activities as well as a children’s area,” she said. “We will also have knights doing reenactments, an archery area, farm animals, chess tournaments and cooking demonstrations.”
Duncan added some of those merchants will be “of the era.”
She added there will be various forms of entertainment provided by students from Jacksonville State University.
“There will be minstrels walking around and plays performed,” Duncan said. “JSU professor of drama Freddy Clements has written the plays and Miss Alabama Volunteer 2023 Madison Neal will also be performing.”
Duncan said there will be a photo booth where visitors can have pictures taken with the “king and queen.”
She said the event will help to raise funds for the Choccolocco Preserve’s nature center, arboretum and trail systems.
“We already have our kayaks, educational pavilion and walking/hiking trail, but we are adding more trails to this as well as other developments we are in the process of adding,” Duncan said.