 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Medieval Christmas celebration Saturday to benefit Choccolocco watershed

Father Christmas -- Medieval Canterbury Christmas

Father Christmas will be roaming around the grounds of the Oxford Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, as it plays host to the Choccolocco Creek Watershed’s Medieval Canterbury Christmas fundraiser from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (contributed photo)

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — A call has gone out to all the would-be knights in the area as a special celebration with a special cause is on deck for Saturday.

The Choccolocco Creek Watershed will host “A Medieval Canterbury Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center.