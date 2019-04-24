The McClellan Development Authority has canceled plans to sell the Starships — a large set of former barracks on the former Army base — and is asking the current tenant to leave by Tuesday.
“The board believes Xtreme wasn’t negotiating in good faith,” said Jason Odom, the attorney for the MDA, the body charged with overseeing redevelopment of the former Fort McClellan.
Xtreme Concepts, a Birmingham-based contractor that trains security forces, has rented the barracks complex since 2015, under a lease that included an option to buy the property. The MDA voted in February to allow Xtreme to buy the Starships for an expected price of $1.2 million.
But negotiations over the barracks broke down in recent weeks. In a called meeting in March, the MDA’s board of directors canceled the purchase plan. In a March 29 letter to Xtreme, Odom gave the company one month’s notice to vacate the Starships entirely.
“It is the position of the MDA that you have repeatedly refused to negotiate and sign a Purchase/Sale agreement in good faith and in a diligent manner,” Odom’s letter reads.
According to Odom’s letter, Xtreme owes the MDA $71,747, including $58,466 for rent for November and December, more than $11,000 in city stormwater fees that the MDA paid on Xtreme’s behalf and more than $4,000 in charges for testing due to “the client’s continued illicit discharge into the stormwater system.”
“Xtreme has refused to take responsibility for runoff that contains dog feces,” Odom said Wednesday.
Xtreme owns IK9, a business that trains dogs for security work. The company has long advertised a broad portfolio of security services, from security training to “research and development,” which isn’t defined in detail on the company’s website. At some point in the last year, the company launched XCI Racing, a stock-car racing outfit.
Attempts to reach Xtreme’s owner, Landon Ash, and the company’s lawyer were not immediately successful Wednesday.
“Starships” is a generic term for a generation of Army barracks designed to house an entire battalion under one roof. Finding a use for the Starships area at McClellan has long been a challenge for the MDA, before Xtreme’s lease on the building. Over the years, proposals to use the barracks to house hurricane victims or refugees never got off the ground.
MDA director Julie Moss said the MDA is looking into other options for the buildings, but she declined to offer details.
After a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, the MDA’s board of directors spent the better part of an hour in executive session, some of it apparently in discussion of the vacate order for Xtreme. Emerging from the closed-door meeting, the board voted on a proposal to amend the order and go back to negotiations with Xtreme.
The motion failed 6-2 with chairman Phil Webb abstaining. Board member Jim McClellan, who proposed the change, declined comment on it after the vote.
In other business, the MDA board:
— Voted unanimously to allow MDA staff to spend up to $4,000 per year on up to $2 million in insurance for the bike trails now under construction at McClellan. The trails could open as early as June, barring bad weather, board members said. Board members said they weren't sure how much insurance they should have to cover potential accidents, though they said they wanted at least some insurance in place to begin with.
— Voted to enter into a contract with pulpwooder John Wheeler to clean up trees on Iron Mountain and Bains Gap roads that were damaged by recent storms. Wheeler would pay the MDA $3 per ton of trees cleared from McClellan.
"It has to be done, and we'll get paid a little bit," said MDA chairman Phil Webb.
Board members postponed a decision on a proposal to help pay for a city of Anniston study of McClellan's roads — a study that would look at which roads on the former base need to be closed and which roads need to be clearly identified as paths through the area.
McClellan still contains many of the roads built by the Army, some of which are blocked off. MDA officials acknowledge that the blocked roads are confusing to some drivers.
"Good gosh, all these cones on things, it's ugly, ugly," Webb said.
The city maintains the roads at McClellan but some board members balked at participating in the study, saying the board doesn't need to surrender road planning to the city. Board member Bill Robison said that the MDA is sometimes involved in land negotiations with potential developers and shouldn't have to disclose every plan.
"If it's our property, I don't think we should have anyone telling us what to do with it," he said.
Board members decided to put off a decision on the study until they have more information.