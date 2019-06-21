They met with their lawyers behind closed doors for more than an hour Friday, but board members for the McClellan Development Authority emerged still willing to keep up their legal battle with security contractor Xtreme Concepts.
“The case is proceeding,” said Jason Odom, general counsel for the group.
The MDA, the civilian body charged with finding new uses for the land that was once the Army’s Fort McClellan, has spent the past few months in a court fight with Xtreme, one of the MDA’s most high-profile tenants.
Founded by Birmingham businessman Landon Ash, Xtreme trains bomb-sniffing dogs for federal agencies and private companies, and hosts assault training for police agencies and private security companies. Since 2015, it has operated out of the Starships, a complex of former Army barracks buildings just a stone’s throw away from the MDA’s headquarters on the former military base.
Xtreme leases the building under a rent-to-own agreement that gives the company the option to buy the complex for $2.8 million minus the cost of Xtreme’s improvements to the property and rent already paid. That land deal seemed to be a sure thing until this spring, when the MDA voted to cancel the sale of the land and evict Xtreme from the property. MDA officials cited late rent and sewage runoff from Xtreme’s dog-training facility as reasons for the eviction.
Xtreme sued, demanding that the MDA go forward with the sale and seeking an injunction that would keep the company in the Starships until the court case is concluded. A routine hearing on that injunction earlier this month turned into a hard-fought, nine-hour courtroom battle. Circuit Judge Debra Jones later ruled that Xtreme could stay in the building for the course of the case; Xtreme’s lawyer said the MDA should simply sell and avoid more battles in court.
That was likely on the table Friday, when the MDA’s board met in a called meeting and almost immediately went behind closed doors with Peter Bolvig, the lawyer the group hired for the Xtreme case. An agenda for the meeting said the purpose was “to discuss … the legal ramifications of and the legal options for pending litigation.”
Emerging from the meeting, board members didn’t hold a vote on any proposal relating to the legal case. Bolvig declined comment on the issue. Odom would say only that the legal case was still ongoing.
Tamera Erskine, Xtreme’s lawyer, said the MDA’s lawyers on Friday morning sent her court documents she’d requested in discovery in the case. Those documents included statements from MDA board members on their reasons for voting against sale of the property, she said.
Erskine said she hoped the board would change course and sell the property, ending the case.
“I’ve let them know that now would be the best time to settle it, without getting deeper into legal costs,” she said.
In other business
After the closed-door session, the board did handle a few items of unrelated business. They voted unanimously to send a letter to the Alabama Department of Transportation, asking that Ossington Avenue be reclassified as a “collector” road instead of a “residential” road.
Board members said the road has increasingly been used as a thoroughfare through the former base despite the fact that it’s in poor shape. An ALDOT designation, they said, would allow more state and federal funding for the road.
The board also voted to spend $7,500 on small maintenance projects, including upkeep of the pet cemetery on the former base. Local residents recently pointed out that the cemetery, maintained in the past by various local volunteer groups, had become overgrown.
The $7,500 would also pay for upkeep of the old regimental grove near McClellan’s soccer field, an area that was once a gathering place for the military police unit on the base. Odom said the grove could be used by bicyclists or other groups.
The $7,500 would come from a $10,000 fund originally set aside for construction of horse trails on the former base, Odom said. Trail-builders used only $2,500 of that money, he said.