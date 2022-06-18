McClellan Assisted Living fends off foreclosure, tax issues

A representative of the company managing McClellan Assisted Living says residents and staff need not worry as the facility’s owner and lender work through the legalities of a foreclosure.
Brad Eisemann, founder and CEO at Cavalier Senior Living, of Montgomery, which manages McClellan Assisted Living, said the foreclosure has been “stayed.”
A notice of mortgage foreclosure sale appeared in The Anniston Star’s legal advertising section in May and June. It stated that a default had been made under terms of the mortgage between the lender and the owner.
There is also a tax lien on the property for unpaid property taxes of $49,178.38, according to the Calhoun County Revenue Commissioner’s office.
Eisemann said that the tax bill should be paid later this month and was optimistic that the foreclosure matters will be resolved.
“The foreclosure was stayed; it did not happen, they’re still working on a resolution between those parties, we’re operating as normal, no disruption of operations, no change of management, no change of employees or any direction,” Eisemann said.
“So we’re just going on is as a daily basis as they continue to work out the issue between the owner of the property and the lender.”
Eisemann said that Cavalier Senior Living took over the management of McClellan Assisted Living in September 2021. The facility is home to 57 residents.
The facility will remain active as the foreclosure is resolved, he said.
“I’ve been assured by all parties that we would continue to manage the property, and it will remain and operate as an assisted living facility for the foreseeable future. There’s no plans of closure; there’s no plans of changing anything at the facility. It's just a real estate situation between the owner and the lender,” he said.