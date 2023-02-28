 Skip to main content
Oxford

Market on Main season vendor applications now being accepted

OXFORD — Historic Main Street Oxford is now accepting vendor applications for its 2023 Market on Main season.

Market on Main will be held on the first and third Saturday of each month from April through September. The hours for retail sales will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be “rain or shine” except during severe or threatening weather conditions.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.