Market on Main season vendor applications now being accepted

OXFORD — Historic Main Street Oxford is now accepting vendor applications for its 2023 Market on Main season.
Market on Main will be held on the first and third Saturday of each month from April through September. The hours for retail sales will be from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be “rain or shine” except during severe or threatening weather conditions.
The vendor fee is $20 per market, and the fees are non-refundable.
After approval by HMSO’s Market on Main Committee, each vendor will receive a weekly invoice that must be paid before market.
Vendors who have attended in the past, and have not paid their vendor fees, will be required to pay in full before the market season starts.
Market on Main is an artisan and craft vendor market. Spaces for the market are limited and must be reserved. Electricity will not be provided, nor are generators permitted — although exceptions may apply for food vendors.
Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, 10-foot by 10-foot tent, shopping bags and any other materials needed for their displays or sales.
Only 10-foot by 10-foot white tents are permitted. No other color or size tents will be permitted during the market season.
Each vendor must be set up between 6:30 a.m. but no later than 7:30 a.m. and ready to sell at 8 a.m. All vendors are required to stay for duration of the market.
Vendors will be assigned booth spaces as they arrive at the market on a first come, first served basis.
Vendors must prepay and register in advance of the market.
Day-of registration will not be permitted.
Resale of wholesale items is not permitted; as are multi-level marketing or direct sales with the exception of educational resources.
Boutique businesses are allowed to participate in the market with approval from the Market on Main Committee.
All items, articles, and displays must be in good taste. Obscene and/or offensive items are not permitted. This is a family friendly event.
Smoking, alcoholic beverages, profanity, and controlled substances are prohibited at all times. Any violation will result in immediate removal and ban from the market.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.