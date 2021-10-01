Major water pipeline project discussed for McClellan

During a McClellan Development Authority meeting Wednesday local officials and stakeholders discussed a $5.2 million water infrastructure project at McClellan that’s been on the back burner for the last decade.
If funding can be secured, a new 250,000-gallon water tank, a pump station and a system of 16-inch and 12-inch water mains will help supply water to the higher elevations at McClellan.
The site selected for the new water tower is on Egbert Hill which sits behind the Lowe’s on Anniston on McClellan Boulevard, according to Ed Turner, general manager/CEO of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board.
Turner stressed that none of the funding for the project would come from Anniston water customers.
“We would need to have grant money or something because you could not use rate payer money to do that,” said Turner. He did note that the water department would be able to donate labor and equipment to help with the project.
“It’s gaining some traction now,” Turner said. “We’re waiting on funding, some way, somehow.”
During the meeting Bill Robison, MDA and Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board board member, said everyone on the water board is committed to the project and a plan is “ready to go.”
“We’re all in,” Robison said.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said Thursday the project should be a collaborative effort among the surrounding municipalities.
“We’re on board to support it, there is no monetary amount we are saying, but we are in support of that because it will help us to further develop Fort McClellan,” Folks said.
Phil Webb, MDA chairman, said the project has been 10 years in the works and praised the various elected officials and others who were at the meeting for working together. Various mayors, board members, Jacksonville State University officials, county commissioners and members of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council were in attendance at the Wednesday meeting.
“We all know how the political world can be, we all know the stories of Anniston past, and it hasn't been that long ago, so we’ve got mayors of the two largest cities working together, Alton Craft, we’ve got Jack Draper,” said Webb.
“The time is now, find a way and make it happen,” Webb said.
Some of the proposed routes for the new water mains include Summerall Gate Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway at the intersection of General Gerald Watson Way, and other nearby locations.
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis, who was also at the Wednesday meeting, fully supports the project and acknowledges the price tag is steep.
Willis said that factors driving up the cost of the proposed project and other major infrastructure projects are mandates coming down from the state including the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and the rising cost of materials.
“The cost of delivering water has become very, very expensive, and what we’re going to very quickly is the days of cheap water are going away. And that sounds bad to say that, but it’s just the cost of doing business has become so high with ADEM and the cost of materials, it’s hard to keep a balance,” Willis said.
Willis said the project is an absolute necessity for the development of McClellan.
“The reason for that is as you start growing you’ve got to have water whether it’s manufacturing, residential or whatever, you’ve got to have water, and so this is a necessity without a doubt,” the mayor said.
Willis said the funding is going to be a “moving target.”
“Five million dollars is a tough pill to swallow, and the only thing I would say, the powers that be are going to have to be very creative in raising the funds because you can’t just tap into savings,” Willis said.
Willis said he does not know of any entities that have that kind of money to just throw out and borrowing the money may create other issues.
“When you start going after loans then you’re affecting other projects and your debt limit, things add up very quickly,” he said, adding that he does not know the financial status of the powers that be.
“I would say that it’s not whether they can afford to do this, it's a matter they can’t afford to not do this if we ever want to see any growth on McClellan,” Willis said.
Willis said he plans to be more involved in the goings on at McClellan.
“What happens on McClellan has a very, very, direct impact of what takes place in Weaver.”