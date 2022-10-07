Main Street’s director anticipates continued growth, improvement

The new director of Main Street Anniston says she’s ready to hit the streets, promoting the city’s vision of a vibrant, prosperous downtown.
Karla Eden replaces Jackson Hodges who had directed the Main Street program in Anniston since April last year. Hodges is now the director of public relations for the city of Anniston. He’ll head a new public relations department to oversee city communications.
Eden, 38, is no stranger to Main Street Anniston. She has been waiting in the wings for the opportunity to take the helm of the organization.
“I came on staff with the City of Anniston in March 2021, working with Jackson as the Main Street director and myself as the Main Street Anniston event coordinator,” Eden said. “Not long after coming onboard, Jackson started showing me the ropes of the director position with the belief that I would one day assume the role for myself.
“For much of 2022, I have been doing many of the director responsibilities alongside Jackson.”
Hodges said Eden has a heart for Main Street.
“I could tell very early on in her tenure as the event coordinator for Main Street, that she would one day soon be a great director for the program,” Hodges said.
Over the last year and a half, Eden and Hodges have set lofty goals.
“Together, Karla and our incredible team of staff at city hall, alongside our city council and volunteers, oversaw $1.6 million in private property improvements from 2021 to 2022 that was an 85 percent increase from the two years prior,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the city saw $610,000 in public improvements, representing a 98 percent increase from the two years prior, and more than 15 new businesses located in the Model City.
“We were awarded six awards of excellence from Main Street Alabama in 2022 — four more than our program has ever earned in its history — and we held over 40 events generating well over $7 million in economic impact for Calhoun County,” Hodges said.
“None of this would’ve been possible without our community’s belief in the direction of our program, and Karla‘s commitment to our downtown and our city’s mantra of being more than what we used to be,” he said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper is pleased to welcome Eden to her new responsibilities.
“Karla does a great job for the city, I love her energy and passion,” the mayor said, “She is on a mission to make downtown all that it can be. We are blessed to have her.”
What is Main Street?
Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit that stresses public-private partnerships, community engagement and strategies to create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors and spur growth. Anniston’s is one of 32 designated Main Street Alabama programs in the state.
“Main Street as a whole focuses on the revitalization of downtown districts, with a focus on economic vitality, organization, promotion, and design,” Eden said.
Eden said that unlike Main Streets that are their own entity, Main Street Anniston is a department within the city of Anniston.
“We do have the Downtown Development Authority and I have plans to partner with them on upcoming projects,” Eden said.
An incorporated entity that’s separate from the city government, the DDA raises funds, issues grants, and implements other programs to support downtown Anniston business development. It is regarded as a partner of Main Street Anniston.
“Because we are a city department, our funding comes from the City of Anniston. However, we also work with the DDA for our grant program, we have many great businesses in our community that sponsor various events, and some of our activities serve as fundraisers for specific projects through the Main Street Anniston Board of Directors,” Eden said.
“I am in the very beginning stages of creating a Downtown Dollars program, where citizens can purchase gift certificates from Main Street Anniston at a discounted rate, and can be redeemed at a participating Main Street business of their choice for face value. This will be a partnership with the DDA,” she said.
Anniston has always been home
Eden was born in Jacksonville, but moved to Anniston when she was five years old and aside from her husband’s time in the military, Eden has always considered Anniston to be her home.
As a child Eden has a vivid memory of all things downtown Anniston that helped shape her love for the city.
“I took modeling classes with Ms. Peggy on Wilmer Avenue, and we got to shop at Ginny’s Village for our runway shows,” Eden said.
“I can still sing some of the lyrics from the Pinocchio play my sisters and I were in at the ACTheater and I distinctly remember the spiral staircase backstage in what is now Trinity Ceramics. I still recall waiting what seemed like hours in the freezing cold to march from 17th and Noble, down the street in the Christmas Parade,” she said.
In 2018 she was going to open a coffeehouse/bakery business in downtown Anniston, based on work she’d been doing from home. During the process, however, her husband, Leo, accepted a position as a chef at Disney World and the business was put on hold in case the entire family moved to Florida.
“I remained an active part of the downtown community. Not wanting to uproot our family in the middle of the school year and having one nearing graduation, I stayed in Anniston with our daughters. After Leo finished his contract with Disney World, he declined the permanent position and accepted a position in Anniston at NHC Place,” Eden said.
Her plans for a downtown location for her business were canceled, but she retained the knowledge required to run it.
“I brought with me the experience of seeing firsthand what difficulties entrepreneurs run into when looking to open a business in the downtown district, along with a true passion for bringing business and people back to our city,” she said.
“It is my belief that if I can create some of the same memories for another young person, hopefully lots of young people, then generation after generation we will continue to see citizens loving and taking care of what is left to them,” she said.
Eden said she does not have any plans on changing the way Main Street Anniston operates.
“We will continue to grow and improve. I have spent the last 18 plus months fostering relationships with our community and the downtown merchants and I am excited to continue that in this new role. I have plans to work closely with the DDA on a new program that will support our current businesses while also cultivating opportunities for new business too,” Eden said.
Main Street Anniston has two employees, Eden and an administrative assistant.
“We are currently reviewing applications and scheduling interviews for that position, so at this moment, it’s just me,” she said.
Changes to downtown
The face of downtown Anniston is changing. With the addition of the new Federal Courthouse, new restaurants and the new Anniston City Hall, the landscape of the old downtown is changing. The completion of the Chief Ladiga Trail that will run through downtown Anniston will attract bicycle tourism to the area.
The old Anniston Auto Parts Company building on West 11th Street will become a new open-air city market and the permanent home of the annual downtown farmers market. There’ll be space for events such as tree giveaways, yard sales, green spaces for outdoor lunches and a community garden. Besides over 14,000 square feet of open space, the market will boast 2,700 square feet of space to house the offices of Main Street Anniston. The market is set to open in March of 2023.
Construction of the new park at 11th and Noble, replacing the parking lot, is expected to take place in the first part of next year. Mid-April is the anticipated completion time.
“Jackson Hodges got us started with the new park at 11th and Noble, in which we will be following through together for its completion. This will be a beautiful greenspace for lunch breaks, community events, and live entertainment,” Eden said.
“When the park is complete, it will serve as the epicenter for many of our events, and I hope to add an outdoor movie series to our list of fun things to do,” she said.
Eden said community events will continue to be a big part of what Main Street Anniston does.
“I strongly believe in the events to get people downtown, as a reminder that we are still here, and we are still growing, and we do still have opportunities. Over the summer, I had an intern go door to door and document our business district. We have 130+ businesses in the Historic Main Street Anniston district.”
Eden said the Main Street is working on a business directory and shopping guide along with wayfinding maps.