 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Main Street’s director anticipates continued growth, improvement

The new director of Main Street Anniston says she’s ready to hit the streets, promoting the city’s vision of a vibrant, prosperous downtown.

Karla Eden replaces Jackson Hodges who had directed the Main Street program in Anniston since April last year. Hodges is now the director of public relations for the city of Anniston. He’ll head a new public relations  department to oversee city communications. 

Karla Eden

Karla Eden, new director of Main Street Anniston. 