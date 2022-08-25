 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Main Street Anniston wins awards for its program

Prize-Winning Deli

The Full Bellie Deli on Gurnee Avenue enabled Main Street Anniston to win a prize recently for excellence in adaptive reuse.

 Submitted photo

Main Street Anniston took home five awards of excellence at last week’s Main Street Alabama Conference in Auburn.

Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit that stresses public-private partnerships, community engagement and strategies that create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors and spur growth.