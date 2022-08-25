Main Street Anniston wins awards for its program

Main Street Anniston took home five awards of excellence at last week’s Main Street Alabama Conference in Auburn.
Main Street Alabama is a nonprofit that stresses public-private partnerships, community engagement and strategies that create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors and spur growth.
Main Street Anniston is one of 32 designated Main Street Alabama programs in the state. Main Street Alabama also has over 43 network communities.
Jackson Hodges, Main Street Anniston’s director, said he was proud of the awards.
“Main Street Anniston was humbled to have been selected for these state recognitions,” Hodges said. “We are incredibly thankful for our team, as it takes a village.”
Hodges gave praise to a host of people who worked hard to achieve the awards including Main Street board members Lauren Hunter, Hunter Cain, Mike Ligouri, Eliza Williams, Tonya Jenkins, Kristin Fillingim, Chris Collins, Jacqueline Jenkins, vice-chair Christopher Carr, Alexis Wise, Dara Murphy and board chairman Christa Morphis.
Hodges also thanked city staff, Main Street event coordinator Karla Eden, the Anniston City Council, the Downtown Development Authority board members and Anniston City Manager Steven Folks who all worked together and supported Main Street Anniston to succeed.
Main Street Anniston won the following awards:
— Main Street Hero: Christa Morphis, Main Street Anniston board chairman.
— Excellence in public relations: Main Street Anniston.
— Excellence in adaptive reuse: Full Bellie Deli at 1009 Gurnee.
— Excellence in Business Development: Downtown Anniston reimbursement grant program.
— Excellence in economic impact: United States Federal Courthouse Alabama Northern District.